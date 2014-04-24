Five Steps The Next Batman Animated Series Should Take

Cartoon Network has just canceled Beware The Batman in about the most soul-crushing, embarrassing way possible. The show is being slotted into the Toonami block and will start airing in order… at 3am. New episodes don’t debut until late July.
So, essentially, it’s canceled and Cartoon Network is just dragging it out. Which means we now get to speculate on what the inevitable next Batman cartoon will need, starting with the obvious.
1. Stop Going Through Cartoon Network
The bizarre, angry feud between Cartoon Network and DC Animation has wrecked a lot of good shows. Young Justice was summarily turfed and Green Lantern got axed, just for two recent, painful examples. When the best treatment of DC Comics comes from Robot Chicken, and the executives are worryingly tone deaf about their own audience demographics, it’s time to step away.
2. Make A Show For Adults.
Realistically, it’s time for a Batman cartoon that’s not aimed at kids. DC already arguably has done this with a line of direct-to-DVD animated movies, and certainly the latest Batman movies aren’t really what you call kid’s flicks, but why not an animated Batman series on HBO? There’s room for more than one version of Batman, after all.
3. Take Some Creative Risks
One can argue that the entire DC Animation franchise is built on, and lives in the shadow of, Batman: The Animated Series. It’s really only when the show stepped away from that, with Batman: The Brave And The Bold, that they had a genuine hit. How about hiring an anime studio to take it on? What about an independent animator? Heck, the Robot Chicken team would probably drop their action figures and humor and make a straight, stop-animated Batman if you asked.
4. Enough With The Merchandise Focus
When a Batman series has struggled, it’s almost inevitably been because it’s not selling enough Bat-crap. It’s strange to see the animation industry, already part of an industry stuck well behind the times, clinging to this particular model. Yeah, it can be lucrative, but there’s always going to be a market for stuff with Batman’s logo emblazoned on it, and that market is tied more to the movies than the show. How about making a show good enough to stand on its own two feet?
5. Don’t Be Shy With The Many Different Styles Of Batman
As we’ve noted before, there’s room for more than one Batman. And it wouldn’t kill the cartoons to reflect this more. The great thing about Batman is that everyone loves him, and there should be a Batman for everyone.
How about this. Cancel the new series and funnel the money into new episodes of Young Justice and JLU
This.
Woot.
Love it, love everything about it.
At the very least give us a Young Justice. They brought back Teen Titans so the only thing stopping them is their own stupidity.
Don’t forget those damn girls who were watching Young Justice and scared off the poor DC. Perhaps we need to buy several truck loads of fake moustaches
Anyone remember the Spawn series on HBO back in the 90’s? I should revisit that and see if it still holds up. If it does, maybe a Batman cartoon like that then?
I do! It’s fairly solid, if dated in that ’90s kind of way.
1. Never gonna happen. Batman is owned by Time Warner. Time Warner owns Cartoon Network.
2. Batman is for kids.
3. They took a creative risk with Young Justice and see where that got them
4. Also never gonna happen. Merchandising is the entire reason these kinds of shows get made. Their success depends on how many toys and junk they can move. That’s why Green lantern and YJ failed and shows like Ben 10 and TMNT are still going strong
5. I agree. In fact, forget Bruce Wayne. Next cartoon series should have Dick Grayson as Batman.
Hell yes to #5. I’m tired of asshole Batman.
Time Warner also owns HBO, TBS, TNT…they’ve got options. And considering where the older Batshows get syndicated, obviously Time Warner doesn’t care much who watches.
Also, Young Justice’s ratings were never the problem; it was the CN feud/odd perceptions of what “boys” watch.
@ Clam and Tonto I totally agree with you guys.
1. What Dan said.
2. The demos from the last movies, you know, two of which that each made a billion dollars, would disagree with you.
3. Again with what Dan said, Young Justice was doing great ratings-wise, just not selling enough toys (Spoiler alert-No cartoon is selling enough toys these days)
4.Granted, yes, that is the traditional cartoon model now, but see #3. Kids have a lot of digital alternatives now when it comes to their “toys” so expecting this to work byself is pretty draconian. If they just want to sell toys, pull a Skylanders and create a video that ties in with a physical product.
5. Yeah, I’m totally on board with this, especially if Damian is Robin.
Young Justice actually had great ratings, it was canceled due to low toy sales.
I don’t have any particular qualms with any of the presented ideas, but the suggestion about having an anime studio work on it?
PLEASE GOD NO.
Have you seen what the Japanese have done with Marvel’s properties? Please don’t do yourself the disservice of checking them out and take my word for it — no. They don’t know how to do a good ol’ fashioned American superhero show. That’s okay… but let’s not ever ask them to either.
@Aaron Smarter Yes to all of this. Anime studios are great at what they do, but one thing they cannot do is adapt American superheroes. They seem to have no idea of why the superhero is popular in the first place and just try to stuff the characters in to random anime archetypes. THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS, JAPAN! I’m also not really a fan of the increasing anime style in the DC animated movies. If I wanted to watch Anime, I’d watch Anime, not Batman.
The problem with Young Justice was making a show that everyone, kids and adults, enjoyed but making the toys so crappy that neither group found them appealing. Don’t ask people to pay for glorified Happy Meal toys and maybe you will sell more merch. Trust me, there is a large market for well-made toys but nearly ever new toy line that features 5 points of articulation like it’s 1977 fails miserably and ends up at the dollar store.
So, what I hear a lot of you saying is that having an anime Batman would be risky…you know, like, creatively speaking…
@The Evil Twin
1. They own those channels, but they wont put a Batman cartoon on any of them. Going back to my 2nd point, Batman is for kids. I didn’t say adults don’t like him, obviously we do. But he’s primarily for kids. He’s still marketed to kids, even the Dark Knight movies, and we became Batman fans as kids. Superheroes are a genre designed to appeal to kids first and foremost.
2. Young Justice did okay, but obviously not enough to save it. It didn’t help that Cartoon Network kept delaying episodes and changing the time slot. But like I said before, lack of toy sales is why Young Justice died. I’m not gonna say it’s a draconian model, because it’s not really. Remember, to the studios, it’s not about the quality, it’s about the merchandising because that’s where the big money is. That’s been the model since the Star Wars came out, and it’s been working since. And there are cartoons today the can boast big toy sales. The new TMNT has been doing gangbusters, as well as Star Wars, and Pokemon, and Ben 10. These shows live or die by their merchandise revenue.
3. Of course, you can’t do Dick without Damian.
and people wonder why DC can’t do movies like marvel has been doing. i dunno, maybe because DC won’t take Batman’s balls out of their mouths long enough to put any real effort into any of DC’s other characters?
They’re putting all that effort into live action TV shows, really. Admit it, you never thought you’d hear the words “Green Arrow TV show.” Let alone with “renewed for a third season” tagged onto it.
“effort”
so one show has success. do they take that creativity and use it to do a decent Wonder Woman show? Maybe try out Green Lantern on a different medium? Martian Manhunter, Aquaman, Cyborg…. ANYONE else?
NOPE. Gotham. another fucking Batman show. I stand by my “batman balls in DC mouth” statement.
@Mayorjimmy Especially since Arrow was just Batman Lite for the first season at least. “Hey THIS humorless brooding dick wears green and uses a bow!”
In fairness, Arrow may have gotten better. I stopped after about 7 episodes into this second season.
Also i don’t think Dan’s point was that they should keep doing batman shows but that’s what the execes will greenlight.
Also if the stand alone Wonder Woman animated movie was an indicator a WW cartoon might not be that good an idea.
@Mayorjimmy Well they are doing that Flash show, as far as I know Flash doesn’t count as a Batman book.
You’re forgetting Constantine, Hourman, iZombie, and the Flash.
Give Bruce Timm a truckload of money, put the cartoon on Toonami or Adult Swim (whose audience watched B:TAS as children) and then profit. Hell. Don’t even make full 30 minute episodes. Just do 5-10 minute shorts.
Honestly, a Batanthology show on Adult Swim is actually a pretty workable idea.
Call it “Legends of the Dark Knight”. BOOM
Bruce Timm needs to be attached all Batman projects. He needs to be a consultant in some capacity with “Batman vs. Superman” and any upcoming Batman films. he knows, gets and understands Batman/Bruce Wayne. Even if it’s just helping establish an outline for movies/shows, he’s a brilliant asset DC needs on board moving forward.
Good list, I have own preferred one.
1. Bring back B:TAS.
2. Bring back B:TAS
3. Bring back B:TAS
4 Bring back B:TAS
5 Bring back Batman Beyond
That last is far more likely to happen.
I’d also like to add an amendment for bringing back a nonretarded Teen Titans show.
Batman Beyond fuckin ruled!
I’d just be happy with old TAS streaming somewhere like Netflix.
I’d be okay with # 5 happening.
I still say the next big budget Batman movie should be a Batman Beyond movie.
An animé Batman!? Do. Not. Like.
I don’t know. If, say, Satoishi Kon (I know he’s dead, I’m just coming up with an example here) had tackled it, it might have made more money than The Dark Knight.
So far I’ve never really cared for any of the anime versions of western superheroes that I’ve seen (Ironman, X-Men and Batman in that tie-in video that came out after the first Nolan movie). Wish I could say why, they all just felt…off for some reason. Particularly Ironman.
@Dan Seitz NO. No. no. no. no. no.
Have you seen what they did to Iron Man? Sir… Just… Look…
No.
Well, there was that Witchblade anime that was actually pretty good and had ridiculous fanservice.
I just hope they don’t start at the beginning, where its just Batman and Dick and Barbara show up after 15 episodes. Include Tim, Jason and Stephanie (and Cassandra if/when she gets out of purgatory). Let it match the comics and let the show and comics promote each other.
Ooh, a Batman, Inc. toon?
cosign.
Question: why are people treating the move to 3am as the worst thing ever, when we already knew it was cancelled back at upfront season? The Toonami block on Adult Swim is already stacked with new stuff that BTB at 3am is the earliest time slot they can do.
As for a next Bat-show, if ratings prove to be good with BTB, put it on Adult Swim’s Toonami block since they are run by different people than CN proper. Also, yeah, try the Grant Morrison, post-Bruce story.
I”m surprised that no one has mentioned that the other winning formula for a Batman animated show is that it has to, HAS TO, have Kevin Conroy.
Definitely
It depends on the style of course, but Diedrich Bader was every bit as perfect for the BatB version of Batman as Conroy was for the DCAU version. Conroy *is* the best overall of course, but he isn’t essential if you give the next perspective version a different tone.
There’s one too many of courses in there of course, but I haven’t haven’t slept in about 34 hours, so I guess everyone should just be thankful it wasn’t written in Wingdings… :)
Thirded. It’s the Stairway to Heaven of cartoons.
Batman: TAS was VERY hit-or-miss. It may be the first, but Superman is where the real groundwork and tone for the DCAU was set. And within that universe itself, Batman Beyond and JLU were definitively better. Supes and Justice League are at worst equals. Outside the Timm/Dini-verse, OG Teen Titans, Batman: Brave and the Bold, and Young Justice are all at least on par with TAS, and I’m probably selling YJ short.