A 17-Year-Old Florida Girl Allegedly Ran A Prostitution Ring On Facebook

Turning 17 years old means thinking about the future. College is on the horizon, and with that comes the added pressure of deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life. Are you going to become a doctor? A blogger (hahahaha, no)? A rocket scientist? Or how about the leader of a prostitution ring? That’s what one teenage girl decided, because #Florida.

A 17-year-old girl sat in jail Monday night charged with human trafficking. Venice police accused her of prostituting a 15-year-old girl. She offered the girl to a 21-year-old man in exchange for money, according to police. The teen at the center of the prostitution ring went to Riverview High School in Sarasota. John Mosher, 21, who police say paid $40 and a bottle of alcohol to have sex with the 15-year-old, was also arrested. Venice Police Department says the 17-year-old used Facebook to set the meeting up. (Via)

She organized the “dates” on Facebook, which is apparently only used for prostitution and your second uncle’s poorly Photoshopped racist memes these days, and offered $50 for oral sex and $100 “for sex with a virgin.” Another arrest is expected to take place today.

Via WFTS