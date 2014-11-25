A 17-Year-Old Florida Girl Allegedly Ran A Prostitution Ring On Facebook

Turning 17 years old means thinking about the future. College is on the horizon, and with that comes the added pressure of deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life. Are you going to become a doctor? A blogger (hahahaha, no)? A rocket scientist? Or how about the leader of a prostitution ring? That’s what one teenage girl decided, because #Florida.
A 17-year-old girl sat in jail Monday night charged with human trafficking.
Venice police accused her of prostituting a 15-year-old girl. She offered the girl to a 21-year-old man in exchange for money, according to police. The teen at the center of the prostitution ring went to Riverview High School in Sarasota.
John Mosher, 21, who police say paid $40 and a bottle of alcohol to have sex with the 15-year-old, was also arrested.
Venice Police Department says the 17-year-old used Facebook to set the meeting up. (Via)
She organized the “dates” on Facebook, which is apparently only used for prostitution and your second uncle’s poorly Photoshopped racist memes these days, and offered $50 for oral sex and $100 “for sex with a virgin.” Another arrest is expected to take place today.
You could have just made the title “A 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Ran A Prostitution Ring.” I think the “In Florida” is assumed.
It’s turning into the assumed ending to any crazy headline. Like adding “in bed” to fortune cookies.
It’s in Florida, Sarasota is a county in Florida
Hey, I saw that movie. It was called The Babysitters
I will never tire of posting/seeing this gif
High School teacher: “Excellent work with your social media experiment! I give you a C-”
Student: “What?! I made $50,000 in one semester!”
High School Teacher: “Sure, but your blow jobs suck!”
I love that they sent a reporter to her school at 11:00 at night so he could report this from an empty parking lot. “Action News” indeed.
Always a good time in America’s wang.
I think UROXX needs to have a section just called Florida. I mean every day there is a story about florida, might as well give it its own tab between webculture and tv.
They sure grow up fast, don’t they?
I think you guys should talk more about Wenatchee, Washington. Believe me, Florida is not that bad in most areas, whereas Wenatchee is literally all bad. Like, literally half the population over there is either homeless or an illegal mexican, and a lot more crazy shit happens over there than here.