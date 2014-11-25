A 17-Year-Old Florida Girl Allegedly Ran A Prostitution Ring On Facebook

#Florida
11.25.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Turning 17 years old means thinking about the future. College is on the horizon, and with that comes the added pressure of deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life. Are you going to become a doctor? A blogger (hahahaha, no)? A rocket scientist? Or how about the leader of a prostitution ring? That’s what one teenage girl decided, because #Florida.

A 17-year-old girl sat in jail Monday night charged with human trafficking.

Venice police accused her of prostituting a 15-year-old girl. She offered the girl to a 21-year-old man in exchange for money, according to police. The teen at the center of the prostitution ring went to Riverview High School in Sarasota.

John Mosher, 21, who police say paid $40 and a bottle of alcohol to have sex with the 15-year-old, was also arrested.

Venice Police Department says the 17-year-old used Facebook to set the meeting up. (Via)

She organized the “dates” on Facebook, which is apparently only used for prostitution and your second uncle’s poorly Photoshopped racist memes these days, and offered $50 for oral sex and $100 “for sex with a virgin.” Another arrest is expected to take place today.

Via WFTS

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDAPROSTITUTIONTeenagers

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP