A Florida Home Invasion Is The Best Episode Of ‘Revenge’ Ever

What seemed like an ordinary Florida home invasion and shooting is turning into one of the soapiest real-life affairs in recent memory. Grab some popcorn and a Shonda Rhimes-sized glass of wine. This is a good one.
Here are the players. First up is Mishay Simpson. Back in August, she shot a home invader, a “former friend” named Andrew Noll. She claimed that he was stalking her and had sought an injunction for protection against him a mere week before the shooting.
Next up is Rhett Simpson. He is a semiprofessional golfer and husband to Mishay Simpson, and the night of the shooting, he was not at home.
Finally, there is Andrew Noll, the shooting victim and alleged home invader. He had first met Mishay and Rhett Simpson when he was working as a bartender at a gay club named Liquid. Mishay Simpson began spending time with Noll, referring to him as her “gay friend.”
There is just one tiny, little detail that Mishay Simpson excluded from her story, that she and Andrew Noll were having an affair.
Detectives searched Noll’s cellphone, email and apartment. What they found was a treasure trove of lurid material, including sexually explicit images of Noll and Simpson.
In one picture, they stand together in her master bathroom, holding a handmade sign that reads “Trophy Boy Andrew N.” In another, Noll lies nude on a bed with a tattoo of a pair of lips visible on his buttocks alongside the name “Mishay.”
Detectives learned that Mishay paid the rent for Noll’s apartment in Davis Islands.
Their texts revealed that Simpson gave Noll the code for the home’s alarm system, allowing him to come and go. He told detectives that he would regularly come to the house when her husband was gone and deactivate the alarm.
On the night of the shooting, she also just so happened to mention to Noll that her husband was out of town and that “she was going to bed.” When he came over and tried to disarm the alarm, his code was not working, and shortly after when he was heading upstairs, she shot him.
This story is already perfectly insane, but there is one last detail that truly puts the cherry on the top of this crazy sundae.
As he lay bleeding, Noll raised the phone and snapped a selfie.
This is Florida. It is impossible to make this stuff up.
Source: Tampa Bay Times
As much as I hate florida, FLORIDA, USA needs to be a series, produced by Shonda Rimes and starring Amanda Bynes and Shia Lebeouf
I admire how gay clubs don’t pull punches when it comes to naming. While douchey Iranian owners try to think of a variation of Lux or Viva or some pretentious crap, gay club owners just say “Should we call this bar Cumbucket? Let’s go with Cumbucket. “
If Florida didn’t exist, we’d have to invent it
“As he lay bleeding, Noll raised the phone and snapped a selfie.”
What hashtags would be appropriate in that situtation?
#Bout(to lose)DatLife!
#YOLO
Aside from the selfie, I actually don’t really see the hilarity or even the “Floridaness” in this story.
She was having an affair with the dude, tried to break it off, and he broke into her house.
“A few weeks before the shooting, Simpson tried to break things off. She told Noll that she had sex with her husband and that Noll would have to start supporting himself, according to the report. Noll responded with incessant phone calls and more than 55 text messages. A week before the shooting, she sought an injunction for protection against Noll.
In the hours before the shooting, he texted her again. She said her husband was out of town and she was going to bed. Noll later told police that he interpreted that to mean it was okay to come over. He tried entering the alarm code, but it didn’t work.
The alarm sounded as he headed upstairs. When she fired, he could smell the gunpowder.
As he lay bleeding, Noll raised the phone and snapped a selfie.”
#baeshotmedown
What pisses me off about the potential Florida Split is that South Florida would keep Hillsborough, I thought the idea was to distance ourselves from Florida man as much as possible.
Florida is an irredeemable shithole. Sink it.