A Florida Home Invasion Is The Best Episode Of ‘Revenge’ Ever

What seemed like an ordinary Florida home invasion and shooting is turning into one of the soapiest real-life affairs in recent memory. Grab some popcorn and a Shonda Rhimes-sized glass of wine. This is a good one.

Here are the players. First up is Mishay Simpson. Back in August, she shot a home invader, a “former friend” named Andrew Noll. She claimed that he was stalking her and had sought an injunction for protection against him a mere week before the shooting.

Next up is Rhett Simpson. He is a semiprofessional golfer and husband to Mishay Simpson, and the night of the shooting, he was not at home.

Finally, there is Andrew Noll, the shooting victim and alleged home invader. He had first met Mishay and Rhett Simpson when he was working as a bartender at a gay club named Liquid. Mishay Simpson began spending time with Noll, referring to him as her “gay friend.”

There is just one tiny, little detail that Mishay Simpson excluded from her story, that she and Andrew Noll were having an affair.

Detectives searched Noll’s cellphone, email and apartment. What they found was a treasure trove of lurid material, including sexually explicit images of Noll and Simpson. In one picture, they stand together in her master bathroom, holding a handmade sign that reads “Trophy Boy Andrew N.” In another, Noll lies nude on a bed with a tattoo of a pair of lips visible on his buttocks alongside the name “Mishay.” Detectives learned that Mishay paid the rent for Noll’s apartment in Davis Islands. Their texts revealed that Simpson gave Noll the code for the home’s alarm system, allowing him to come and go. He told detectives that he would regularly come to the house when her husband was gone and deactivate the alarm.

On the night of the shooting, she also just so happened to mention to Noll that her husband was out of town and that “she was going to bed.” When he came over and tried to disarm the alarm, his code was not working, and shortly after when he was heading upstairs, she shot him.

This story is already perfectly insane, but there is one last detail that truly puts the cherry on the top of this crazy sundae.

As he lay bleeding, Noll raised the phone and snapped a selfie.

This is Florida. It is impossible to make this stuff up.

Source: Tampa Bay Times