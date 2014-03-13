Check Out The ‘Cowasaki’ Motorcycle A Florida Man Manufactured Using Nothing But Animal Bones

Are you in the market for a $55,000 motorcycle that doesn’t run but looks incredibly menacing because it’s made out of dead animal parts? Then you might want to take a look at Reese Moore’s latest creation.

The Florida man has spent the last decade using animal bones to manufacture everything from dinosaurs to choppers, and his newest bike (pictured above) is now for sale.

What exactly does it take to create one of these beasts? A lot of pieces from other beasts. In an interview with Dunn’s Attic & Auction House (where the bike is on display and listed for sale at $55,000), Moore breaks down a typical parts list:

Well, it usually takes about 3-4 cow skulls, 2-3 alligator skulls, goat, wolf, raccoon, turtle, and pig bones. Also it takes 1 cow backs for each of the wheels.

Moore says it takes about a year to collect the bones, which he extracts from dead animals found on the side of the road and carcasses pointed out by hunters and farmers. Once the pieces are collected, it takes Moore less than a week to sand down the bones and put the bike together.

When he isn’t building his signature “Cowasaki” bikes, Moore trains whales and sea lions, builds museum exhibits, and performs in Timucuan Indian re-enactments.

“I don’t do anything normal,” he recently told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I just go around and show off and make weird stuff.”

It’s worth noting that for all the crazy stuff Moore has done in his life, he’s never actually ridden a motorcycle.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal & Dunn’s Attic