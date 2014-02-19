Florida Man Attempts To Cure His Arachnophobia By Tattooing Giant Spider Across His Face

Eric Ortiz of Deltrona, Florida wanted to overcome his fear of spiders, so the 24-year-old had a tattoo artist ink a giant spider that takes up his entire right cheek. Talk about facing your fears, haha, right guys? All joking aside, his logic seems pretty sound:

“Everybody fears spiders,” he said. “That’s why I got it. Just to, like, make me know, that that’s what I fear, but not to fear it. You know what I’m saying?” “Everybody looks at it like, ‘Damn spider’ ’cause if you’re going around your house, you know what I’m saying, you see those spiders, you’re going to jump, you’re going to jump, so putting one on my face. I say you know what I’m going to see what people think.” “Some people say ‘Why did you get it? You’re never going to get a job,’”

No problem there. Ortiz works as a landscaper and does tile work, so he doesn’t have to work face-to-face with customers. He does, however, have plenty of face time with law enforcement. His criminal record, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, includes “charges of burglary of a conveyance, domestic battery, possession of schedule 4 substance, retail theft, violation of injunction for protection and loitering and prowling.”

Ortiz was appearing in court on a felony charge of driving with a revoked license when the News-Journal approached him about the tattoo.

Daytona Beach News Journal