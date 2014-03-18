There's A Serial Urinator On The Loose In Florida, And He Looks Exactly Like A Muppet

Have you seen this man? If so, you’re trapped in one of two places: a world created by Jim Henson or (much worse) Florida.

The Gainesville Police Department released the above composite drawing (or is it a Muppets Most Wanted promotional image?) of a man suspected of urinating on women near the University of Florida campus. Says News4Jax:

In late February and early March, four incidents were reported of a man who was approaching women from behind and urinating on them. Since the media coverage of those reports, at least three more victims have come forward to report the same crime, according to police. One of the victims was able to give enough information to help police create a sketch of the urinator.

Police say the “urinating bandit” has been described as “between the ages of 25 and 30, about 6 feet tall with a medium to chunky build.” He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

News4Jax