For Christmas, This Guy Asked For A Dog Treat Launcher For Himself

Jake Packard, whose first YouTube hit featured him and his two adopted brothers shaking what their mothers gave them, decided to conquer the internet again on Christmas Day. Instead of dragging his brothers into the mix again, Packard decided to highlight his favorite Christmas gift: a dog treat launcher.

He posted the video on Reddit with a short, descriptive title:

Parents got me a “dog treat launcher” for Christmas, as if that was ever what it was going to be used for.

With “Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta” by the Geto Boys playing in the background, Packard demonstrates the dog toy’s human applicability with a few Skittles and a perfect aim. Screw The Interview – this is way more American than the stoner bros’ trip to North Korea.

