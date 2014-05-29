Four Reasons Why Superman Makes The Best Batman Villain

Superman, as some have noted, can’t even get top billing in his own sequel. And truthfully, Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice is just one of a long, long line of stories where Superman plays the antagonist to the guy with the pointy ears. But there’s a reason for that: Superman makes for a truly great Batman villain.
Batman Is The Underdog
People love a triumphant story, but that’s really, really hard to do when you’ve got Batman as your star. He’s a billionaire ninja detective, and those three things give you the tools to solve pretty much any situation us normal people run into with ease. If he can’t beat it up or get it arrested, he’ll just pay someone to deal with it.
However, you can’t do that with Superman. Superman’s actually a challenge. Just like every sports movie has to feature the scrappy underdog defeating the opponent who has every advantage, Batman has to earn his victory. And, really, fans have loved it for years; track how often Batman has clowned Superman, even when they’re ostensibly friends.
Superman Always Thinks He’s Right
It’s a storytelling standard that the villain thinks he’s the good guy in any plot worth watching. And that’s doubly true of Superman because he is usually right. One of the reasons DC loves pitting Superman and Batman against each other is that Batman has to struggle with his limits and the moral greys of crimefighting, and Superman can just make an executive decision and act on it. This is right, that is wrong, and what are you going to do, tell Superman no?
Most of the time, Batman is fighting people decidedly in the wrong. At best, your typical Batman rogue is a thief who arguably is only hurting a handful of people. At worst they’re insane terrorists with a goofy theme. Putting him up against somebody who thinks they’re fighting for the greater good is a nice change of pace.
Getting His Butt Kicked Makes Superman More Relatable
If Superman were real — moral imperative, superpowers and all — most people would resent him. Here’s a guy who has had everything handed to him. He got superpowers thanks to his genetics. He never needs to eat or work out. He never gets old, or gets sick, or feels overwhelmed. Anything you want to do he’s either already done or can do on a whim. He’s Jaden Smith, except useful.
And, in truth, it’s a problem for DC and has been for years. Superman is boringly invincible and nice, so here comes Batman to take Mr. Smug Boy Scout down a peg or two. Showing that Superman can, in fact, get beaten up and is sometimes actually wrong does wonders for the guy as a character, because it actually shows he’s not Mr. Perfect all the time.
The Fights Are Awesome
All right, so that’s not a deep, intellectual reason to love Superman as a Batman villain. But hey, we don’t read comics because they’re dull. Watching Batman pull out every toy in his arsenal, and Superman taking the abuse, is always a hoot. We just hope in the movie he gets to climb into that bitchin’ power armor from The Dark Knight Returns. Supes needs a spiked boot to the face.
I also like that Superman gets his butt kicked by humans. When he has to fight people on his level it gets to Dragonball Z levels of ridiculousness.
I don’t know that I’d qualify Batman as entirely human. I mean, he’s got no actual superpowers, but he’s still Batman.
@Dan Seitz Batman’s only real power is his human ingenuity, which is something an all-powerful demigod like Superman never had to worry about developing. Lex Luthor is merely the opposite side of the same coin.
@Nippopotamus
This is a clip from Justice League the Animated Series where he kind of justifies that.
Maybe not canon, but it’s still pretty relevant.
[www.youtube.com]
It’s funny how one fight scene written 30 years ago by a crazy man (who has always portrayed Superman as a moron) has completely influenced the way we think about Batman and Superman. Look, I love Batman; he’s my favorite DC character. But this crap about “Batman always wins” is bullshit. He won one fight, against a SERIOUSLY depleted Superman who was only half-assing it to begin with, and we still haven’t realized how ridiculous it was.
Batman is infinitely cooler than Superman, but he should routinely get his ass kicked every time they fight. Every time.
Romica, yeah I think what made the original fight so great was that it wasn’t supposed to happen. But since it happens all the time now, it makes it boring. I mean batman is the underdog in theory but in practice I’d be more surprised seeing supes win at this point, which makes the times when batman wins lose all their power
Yeah, it will have to take Lex Luthor’s GENIUS to enable Batman’s INGENUITY to beat on Supes. Which is fine, Superman needs to be humbled. And the schism between the two billionaires comes when Lex wants Supes dead and Batman don’t text, I mean, kill people.
Batman is never going to beat Superman. Batman is the one that eventually humanizes Superman as a hero of Earth, more than Lois or Jimmy or even Pa Kent. And that humanizing comes from getting his ass beat by a mere mortal human in a bat suit with cool gadgets who is smarter than him.
@Romica Read the Silver Age comics. For people who are supposedly friends, Batman sure treats Supes poorly.
All I took away from this article is that I want to see Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig as Superman
Sentry?
Batman kicking Superman’s ass is the highlight of every comic that features it.
“Hush” and “The Dark Knight Returns,” just to name a few. I’m sure there are plenty more to choose from.
I’ve always said Superman is the greatest villain comics has never had.
If they just turned up Supes “goodness” to maximum level where he decided preserving life was more important than freedoms, he tried to end all war by force, etc. – he would be the one of the most interesting characters that ever existed (instead of one of the most boring).
He’d probably then be the one character all heroes and villains would have to work together to take down.
So Injustice then?
So Kingdom Come then?
Isn’t that kind of a flip-flop of what Superman vs. The Elite was about?
@Axissillian I love both of those stories. And let us not forget the “Justice Lords” alternate universe in the “Justice League” animated series.
I’m not talking alternative Supermans (lord knows, nobody in comics has more versions of himself than Supes) – and the fact that regular Superman is usually there to take them down renders their presence/impact moot.
I’m saying change his character in the main continuity.
Screw the Anti Monitor. Screw Darkseid. …you want a true force to challenge the universe?
His name is Superman. And he still fights for Peace and Justice, but now at all costs, cause it’s for your own good.
(And yes, Justice Lords Supes was a good proximity, but he had a full team of Alternate Heroes fighting with him – characters that all got swept under the rug once the show went off the air)
Superman IV says maybe.
Ultraman? Superboy Prime?
And the Justice Lords popped up in JLU Beyond recently.
Alternate Supermans keep getting mentioned and yeah, who doesn’t love Bizzaro (I perfer the homicidal versions versus the “me am number 1” kind).
I just want the regular, normal Superman we all know, to just tip the scale of Justice a little bit further. Not break the rules (killing) but bending them (maiming). All in the real continuity (alternate universes don’t have long lasting effects).
And it’s not to just get a super villain worth a damn. It’s how it would effect all the other heroes too. Superman is basically a nuclear weapon for super heroes. Any world ending problem, just launch Supes at it = problem solved.
Hell, Supes was so powerful, that even his closest JL match, Martian Manhunter, was regulated to picking his nose hoping the computer console didn’t catch fire at the Watchtower until he was eventually retconned with Cyborg altogether.
The running joke is that the Justice League has a hundred members, mostly flunkies right (not counting Booster Gold, cause BG RULES!). They all can slack because Supes does the heavy lifting. If he went rouge, the Justice League would implode, cause one – they couldn’t handle superman and two – they couldn’t handle super villains run amok in the wake.
Red Son also explored that a bit.
@BurnsyFan66 @No Body I’d say Red Son is where he really “went rouge.”
So Ultraman then?
fuck
Ultraman doesn’t seem to be laboring under the notion that what he does is for a good cause. He just likes to fuck up nations, global economies, etc.
I did like seeing what a “good guy” Lex Luthor was capable of doing, however, which made him by far my favorite character from “Earth 2.”
Don’t worry I got your point. I countered up above.
But while we are on the subject, I happen to love Superboy Prime. Probably for the same reason I want Superman to be a bad guy… he just kicks everybody’s ass!!
Dominion! I was trying to remember the name of the villain that actually convinced Superman to take over the world.
Yeah I am in the same boat. Batman loses all his value when he exists in the same world as Superman. Either he is a human hero struggling against human enemies, or he is a dude who can somehow go toe to toe with Supes and yet we’re supposed to be convinced that a skinny dude dressed as a clown is now a problem for him too.
I want to see Alfred kicking Superman’s ass so bad.
Read the final issue/chapters of the Injustice tie-in comic from last year. You will not be disappointed.
[www.comixology.com]
Only three men have ever whooped Superman’s ass: Batman, Doomsday, Wesley Willis
Ha – yeah, honestly in that same vein, Joker loses all his value when Supes is around too.
Like when they do the supervillain team ups against Justice League, I always feel like he becomes the weakest one on the bad team.
Joker is good for punchlines/lightening the mood in those situations. Though they should try and play up his magic tricks/gadgets/ loose canon unpredictability that only Batman understands to mess with Superman.
Joker is insane Batman, right? So I figure he could do some damage to Supes before ultimately getting his ass beat.
The only time I ever like Superman is when he’s the villain. It’s why Red Son is the best Superman story. Yeah, fuck All Star Superman, corny ass garbage gave me diabetes.
One of the best “Elseworlds” stories I’ve read is “Red Son”. And thank you for reminding me of yet another time when Batman kicks Superman’s ass. (I still don’t know how he managed to tie up Wonder Woman with her own lasso.) And as with “Earth 2,” a super-intelligent Lex Luthor swoops in the save the day.
But I cannot disagree with you more about “All-Star Superman.” That series is excellent.
You lost all credibility with “fuck All Star”. All of it.
@BurnsyFan66 Unless he’s Emperor Joker.
Or #5 – so Batman fanboys can have more jerking off material.
+1
Agreed.
This is the type of teeth gritting super serious stuff that makes me stop paying attention to DC. Superman vs batman was groundbreaking stuff 30 years ago, I’m not really excited to see this.
4 Reasons Why Batman v Superman: Dawn of the Rise of the Apes won’t be good
1. Zack Snyder
2. Is Zack Snyder still directing this? Yeah, still cause of him.
3. No seriously. Edgar Wright got shoved off Ant-Man but Zack Snyder still has the keys to Batman v Superman? STILL BECAUSE OF HIM
4. Henry Cavill
BUT WHERE DO THE APES COME IN?
@The Curse of Marino Gorilla Grodd, Monsieur Mallah, Boss Gorilla, and Congorilla all show up in the post-credits sequence.
If that happens it could work out okay.
5 -27. Goyer.
Also @Dan Titano
@Davis who in the hell is Emperor Joker?
Joker with Superman’s powers? Thatd be badass.
@BurnsyFan66
The Joker with Mxyzptlk’s powers, actually.
Superman never made any money saving the world from Solomon Grundy.
I think your second point is the reason that superman makes a good batman villain but a bad hero…. Because in good superman stories are the ones where he has to make bad moral choices especially about how much power he should use… The problem is your second point, where every time bats fights Clark, he’s this always right Boy Scout that is the boring version of the character
Of course, the one time Superman beat holy shit out of Batman was when Max Lord used mind control on him. But it was a savage beating and only Superman’s concrete morality prevented a Fatality.
Also, future Superman came back in time and was ready to dump the Adam West Batmobile all over Batsy until present day Superman took a shot at him with Alfred’s shotgun.
Liked both of those moments a lot.
This is how every fight with Batman should go… [youtu.be]
Also, I prefer this version of Superman. A little dickish.
I liked when the old Superman came back to the past during the first run of Superman/Batman and explained that Batman’s toys were “stupid” and that the only reason why Batman ever “won” their fights was because Superman let him.
And then Batman kicked his ass so hard Superman woke up with a dick drawn on his face.