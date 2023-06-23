A Fox News Anchor Was Traumatized By Seeing A Homeless Man Go #2 On The Street In NYC: ‘It Changes You’

During a recent Fox News segment, host Sandra Smith — a person likely earning a high six-figure salary (or more) who can afford to live comfortably in one of the most expensive cities in the country — opened up about how the housing insecurity crisis in San Francisco has affected her.

While sitting on a The Five panel discussion about the growing community of unhoused people on the West Coast, Smith shared a personal anecdote about witnessing a person defecate on the street in New York City — a traumatic event that we assume she has yet to fully unpack with her therapist.

“The comment about defecating, it gets to me because this has recently happened to me here in New York City,” Smith began. Her co-host Greg Gutfield — as obnoxious and crude as ever — interrupted Smith to crack a joke at her expense. “You were defecating?” he asked.

“No, but I saw someone defecating,” Smith replied. “It was like within three feet of a police car, and it changes you. It’s awful. It’s really awful to see.”

You know what else is really awful? Having to live on the streets because you can’t afford even the sh*ttiest studio apartment in Staten Island on a low wage income.

Sandra Smith said she was traumatized by seeing someone defecate on the street. I'm sure it wasn't pleasant. I'm from a blue collar family in Missouri. There are some rural areas of my state that would scare her to the core of her being. Poverty is not just an urban thing. pic.twitter.com/bRA7OlG3OK — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 23, 2023

Smith went on to say she “feels for” people trying to hang on and live in the city they love, but argues things have gotten out of control, i.e., she’s tired of having to ask the Walgreens attendant to unlock the toothpaste case.

“These people who are committing these crimes aren’t even from there, first of all, and now just to go shopping you’re gonna have to walk through metal detectors. I mean what is happening?” Smith asked. “And then once you get through the metal detector, they’re shutting off the second exit — God forbid there’s a fire — and then you get there and you have to go find an employee to open up the locked store shelf to get your toothpaste. I mean, it’s a mess.”