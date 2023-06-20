Even Fox News is calling bullsh*t on Trump’s weak-kneed excuse for why he hoarded classified documents in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom instead of handing them over to the Feds when asked.

The network’s chief political analyst Brit Hume labeled Trump’s defense of how he handled top secret materials post-insurrection “incoherent,” pointing out a number of flawed reasonings the former president gave in an interview with host Bret Baier. Hume first regurgitated Trump’s explanation for why he didn’t simply supply the documents when asked saying, “He seemed to be saying the documents were really his.”

“He didn’t give them back when he was subpoenaed because he wasn’t ready to,” Hume continued to summarize. “He hadn’t sorted the classified information from his golf shirts or whatever he was saying. It was not altogether clear what he was saying.”

What Hume did glean from Trump’s defense is that it’s likely not going to sway a jury.

“He seemed to believe that the documents were his, that he declassified them [despite] evidence to the contrary, and therefore he could do whatever he wanted with them,” Hume continued. “I don’t think it’s going to hold up in court.”

When a network full of fascist cheerleaders is starting to label you a deranged idiot, that’s when you know your time’s running up.