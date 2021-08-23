Fox News continues to be very upset over President Joe Biden’s handling of the evacuation in Afghanistan, but their faux outrage’s latest political target is a surprising one.

During a segment on Sunday, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy seemed to place much of the blame for the chaos in the Middle East squarely on First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s shoulders. Despite Dr. Biden having held no cabinet position or really being involved in the decision-making process when it comes to America’s military presence overseas, Duffy was adamant that the buck should stop with the First Lady, suggesting that it was her job to curb her husband’s bad decision-making.

“You wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said (via Raw Story). “I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden.”

Oddly enough, Duffy never blamed former First Lady Melania Trump for some of Donald Trump’s most humiliating failures while in office. “Where was Melania when Trump was chatting it up with the Taliban?” is a question we would’ve never heard a year ago. Still, Duffy appeared absurdly upset over that Dr. Biden hasn’t diagnosed her husband with a mental condition — she’s a Doctor of Education, not medicine — and her refusal to step in when it became clear the president had bungled the situation in Afghanistan.

“No one knew better his state of mind than Jill Biden, Doctor Jill Biden,” Duffy emphasized. “If you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could’ve done was tell her husband … to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

