President Trump is headlining a rally later today for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler’s re-election campaigns in Dalton, Georgia, a day before voters head to the polls for the runoff election. But although the president hasn’t landed in the Peach state yet (Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak in Georgia on Monday), the Fox News caravan has arrived, as has at least one “white supremacist.”

“Fox News on Monday cut the video feed of an interview after a Trump supporter repeatedly flashed what appeared to be a white supremacist hand signal,” Raw Story reports. “As [Fox News reporter Griff] Jenkins was speaking to a man about the rally, a man positioned directly in front of the camera, who was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, began flashing what has been called a white power hand sign.” The man flashed the symbol (which has become a fixture at rallies) for nearly 20 seconds before the camera cut to a live shot of the White House; the interview continued, audio only.

Fox News abruptly cuts away as Trump fan makes white power hand gesture during Georgia live shot pic.twitter.com/CQguCoOoko — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021

The “Okay Hand Gesture” was part of a 4chan hoax before being co-opted by the far right as a “sincere expression of white supremacy,” according to the Anti-Defamation League, “such as when Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant flashed the symbol during a March 2019 courtroom appearance soon after his arrest for allegedly murdering 50 people in a shooting spree at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

(Via Raw Story)