‘Foxcatcher’ Wrestler Mark Schultz Really, Really Hates Director Bennett Miller

Foxcatcher was a deeply awkward movie. Thanks to one of its subjects, wrestler Mark Schultz (played in the movie by Channing Tatum), that awkwardness has seeped out of the movie and onto his Twitter feed.
It started off innocently enough. After praising the film upon its release and retweeting lots of positive comments about the film, Schultz took to his Facebook page to discuss his internal conflict with his lack of credit, but calls director Bennett Miller ” a great director.” Fine.
Then…something may have changed.
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550266487852642304
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550267472452931586
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550269968953405440
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550272306162192384
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550320151787098112
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550320235757064192
https://twitter.com/MarkSchultzy/status/550320359082172416
He then presumably did this:
His main concern seems to be that he feels the movie implied that he and John du Pont (played by Steve Carrell) had a sexual relationship.
One thing is sure–this can only intensify as award season kicks into high gear. Grab your uncomfortable popcorn.
Every time I read “Bennet” I’m thinking of that roided up Freddy Mercury from Commando. Are these tweets from John Matrix?
I was even saying Bennet in Arnold voice.
“Bennett! Put down that chickenshit gun! You don’t want to shoot me, you want to stick a dick in me… knife! I MEANT KNIFE. I TOTALLY MEANT KNIFE, GUYS. COME ON!”
If Bennet/dude from Road Warrior/Weird Science/Innerspace was roided up in Commando…dude may want a refund on his joose.
Well, he is letting off some steam.
Hey Oscar-nominated director, YOU ARE CAREER IS OVER.
Maybe this meathead should have read the script or watched the movie before praising it everywhere. And I’m sure this has nothing to do with the book he wrote which is just coming out.
Well, his all caps tweets have really convinced me that he’s not emotionally fragile…
Nothing says “I really am gay !” Like practically screaming I’M NOT ONE OF THOSE FAGGOTS!”
To be fair, he’s 55 years old and was a jock.
I’m sure tolerance of anything is not high on his list of priorities.
Well, he converted to mormonism. And you know how well those mormons tolerate TEH GHEY.
YOU DUN GOOFED, BENNETT. BENNETT GON DIE NOW.
i hate it, i hate it i hate it too too too
Hey Bennett, let off some STEAM.
So I take it he has two twitter accounts?
Mark Shultz, and Mark Shultz: Olympic Wrestling Champion.
Or is someone else taking the ball and running with it.
I remember watching this and thinking “I don’t know how he could have seen this and/or read the script and be OK with it. This movie makes him look like a total bufoon.
This particular story about Foxcatcher aside, even thought I thought all of the main actors did really solid acting jobs, the movie was pretty fucking dull overall.