Frank Miller Thinks Marvel Will Let Him Ruin Captain America

It’s really sad how many comics legends have devolved into unknowing self-parody. Steve Ditko has spent the last thirty years ranting about Objectivism. Alan Moore has turned into the snake-worshiping Grandpa Simpson. But nobody embodies this more than Frank Miller, the once-respected comic artist and writer whose most important contribution to pop culture in recent years has been a meme mocking his terrible dialogue. And now he wants to wreck Captain America.
To give you an idea of just how subtle Miller has become, he turned The Spirit into one of the worst movies of our young century and his last graphic novel was Holy Terror, or Not-Batman Punches All The Muslins ‘Cause ‘Murka. It was not well received, as you might have guessed.
Also, for some reason, he has completely lost the ability to draw feet, which even Liefeld bothered to learn at some point. And now he thinks he can bring all that to Captain America, according to his Reddit AMA:
I feel that he features virtues that my country has either lost or misplaced for a very long time. Especially at a time when the country is so clearly threatened, a hero like that is outstanding. I remember telling people at Marvel, just a few days after 9/11, that I hoped they realized what they had there, because Captain America’s reaction to 9/11 would have been pretty direct.
Frank Miller’s obsession with Al Qaeda has been going on for a while, if you were wondering. For Marvel’s part, Tom Brevoort very politely said that Marvel would certainly love to hear from Miller, but he’d have to tone it down just a notch.
It’s not fun to bury Miller. The man’s written some vitally important, classic comics. But just like Alan Moore is so whiny Grant Morrison had to tell him to shut his yap, Miller just can’t stop turning himself into a self-parody. At least we get boob jokes out of this whole mess.
Frank you gave us Sin City and a couple good Batman comics you can go away now, also I love Alan Moore but that Granpa Simpson comparison was spot on.
I think his Daredevil stuff might be my favorite, but yeah, I wish he’d just go spend his days fishing or whatever at this point.
Ha, ha ha! No.
If there’s one person who doesn’t get Captain America…
Yeah, and then some. I can see it now; Cap in Fallujah, teaming up with the Punisher, and indiscriminately killing dudes in turbans and tunics with assault rifles. Also, Black Widow dressed like Jasmin from “Aladdin.”
Don’t forget that she’d get super turned on by all the violence too.
“Fuck me on the pile of dead bodies, Cap!”
…which is something that actually happened between Batman and Black Canary in All-Star. Fuck you, Frank.
@neojadan The series only becomes tolerable when you imagine it’s actually a Venture Bros. spinoff.
@Dan Seitz – Give Frank Miller the Winter Soldier, then we could see a scene from the “war on terr’rr” done right.
No shit, Frankie!
I am not invested in all things comic, but I am struggling to find why it would have been such a bad thing to have Captain America involved in a Post 9/11 world. Christ, if Cap can punch Hitler in the chops, he certainly could have kicked Bin Laden in the balls a few times.
It’s moreso Frank Miller writing anything at this point.
ya, the issue isn’t cap punching bin laden in the face (which would have been fine). The issue is that frank miller’s been a bedwetting little pussy since he got mugged in nyc in the late 70s and writing out his increasingly deranged “if/then” reaction power fantasies since then.
@nathan implosion Actually I think his divorce has a lot to do with why he’s gone so far off the rails.
i think it’s always been there. Reread DKR knowing the story Sean Howe tells about him in his marvel book and putting Miller in the place of Batman–it was always there. DKR is a pretty blatant revenge power fantasy if you think about it, and even though it was also a really good comic, everything that eventually came to be identified as batshit whimpering asshole ran through almost all of his work that i’ve seen/read from almost the start. I’m afraid to read his DD because of it, though I do remember Man Without Fear being awesome.
I hope I never become a “back in my day” bitter old man.
Give it time, it happens to the best of us.
@plow – YOU KIDS GET OFF MY LAWN!
Really? I’ve been looking forward to it, personally.
He wants Captain America to make Bucky eat rats?
Please no.
captain america’s response to 9/11 already happened. spiderman vol. 2 issue 36
I feel like they really fucked up most of that response to 9/11. They had Dr. Doom cry for fuck’s sake. DOOM. CRYING.
That issue was horrible. The only villain that would care about New York being attacked is Kingpin. Doom would care less. The writer, Straczynski, also wrote one of the shittiest, out of character, Superman stories as well (Grounded).
Yeah, DC avoided the topic for superb reason.
It was so heavy handed and awkward. I was embarrassed for having read it.
I don’t get why anyone ever treated Frank Miller as a good writer. At best, his comics were unique, but I think its a stretch to say they were ever that good. His male characters have always been somewhere between chauvinist and fascist. His women have always been masturbatory icons. His stories have always mixed weird weeabo oriental fetishism with the assumption that maturity means violence and tittys. His entire career has been that of a grown man making money publishing the comic equivalent of a Marilyn Manson fan’s high school notebook scribbles.
How could 9/11 even happen in the Marvel Universe? Stopping some planes is like, Power Pack level stuff.
Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina is the best comic to address 9/11 in the context of a superhero.
I remember at the time wondering if the people in Marvel New York would even think 9/11 was a big deal since large portions of it get blown up every 3 days anyway. I do understand that its a huge deal in the real world but in Marvel comics where aliens attack on a regular basis and they even have entire organizations with thousands of employees who’s only purpose is cleaning up after near apocalyptic events I don’t think taking out a couple blocks with planes would really bother people that much there.
Hell, how would Al-Qaeda even exist? When you have actual superheroes that can be psychic, invisible, or bullet-proof you can rule out most normal terrorism.
But I think Marvel and DC have both ret-conned every single story to have occurred post-9/11, which seems stupid.
Furthermore, the ideology wouldn’t exist in the exact same way. The world would be a completely different place and the terrorists might not exist or have the same targets.
In a more related note, Captain America was created before Pearl Harbor, and the sentiment in the USA wasn’t entirely anti-Hitler. In Mark Evanier’s book, Jack Kirby describes receiving death threats which led to the Mayor calling and sending policemen to guard the offices.
Those calling with threats said Hitler would hang Jack from a lamppost in Times Square, which makes me like Captain America even more.
The way Marvel works, with Damage Control on the job, 616’s Twin Towers would have been re-opened for business the following Monday.
@josh wilkinson One of the funniest moments in Dan Slott’s She-Hulk was when She-Hulk asked the entire courtroom to raise their hands if they’d died and come back to life, and half the room, just normal people, did so.
Frank Miller got the essence of Captain America just about spot on in the Daredevil: Born Again arc. Clearly Miller has a soft spot for the character.
However, expecting Miller to do something like that in 2014 would be like asking Wade Boggs to go out and win this year’s batting title.
>Not-Batman Punches All The Muslins ‘Cause ‘Murka
Ok, I can’t really take the author seriously if he’s going just invent that slug title and not even be able to spell Muslims right. And please, ‘Murika? Talk about a meme that’s been beaten like a dead horse. I think Miller is trying to tackle a taboo subject there, bot to mention a force that apparently kids aren’t taught about in the history books, therefore ‘Islamophobia’ is akin to being a ‘kooky bigoted old man’. Never mind Greece, the african slave trade and being the cause of the crusades and Spanish Inquisition… oh, no.. if you draw disdain for Islam, then, well, ‘because ‘murika? I don’t know what’s worse, the creators lost in their own fantasy worlds or the fans who have consumed too much fantasy to acknowledge reality.
I’m referring to an infamous yard sign that called Obama a “Muslin,” and also the fact that Miller’s grasp of geopolitics is… limited, to put it politely.