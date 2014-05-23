Frankenstein Goes To Pieces In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘The New 52: Future’s End’ #4

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
05.23.14
Frankenstein has always had a preference for being alone, even in the DCU. Unfortunately for him, he’s a superhero, and superheroes are never left alone for long. Hence an awkward return to his former team, in this exclusive preview of The New 52: Future’s End #4.

It is interesting that DC has themed a weekly book around all of their heroes with canceled books. Frankenstein: Agent of S.H.A.D.E. in particular was a loss keenly felt because it was just such an oddball book, even for DC. It managed to capture a little bit of the nature of Grant Morrison, even though he wasn’t writing the book.

Frankenstein, of course, retired to somewhere cold because that’s what Frankenstein does, and last issue, a robotic polar bear got up in his business. He’s unhappy about it and is currently looking for answers, as you can see in this preview.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSexclusivesFrankensteinpreviewsThe New 52: Futures End

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP