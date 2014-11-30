Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Reportedly Learning To Walk Again After Spinal Surgery

No matter how terrible your Thanksgiving might have been it probably wasn’t as bad as Freddie Prinze Jr.’s. The ’90s star who became famous thanks to movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer underwent spinal surgery a couple of weeks ago and apparently spent the holiday learning to walk again.
Prinze, who says he’s “basically retired” from the acting world now (though he did still lend his voice to the animated Star Wars Rebels) documented his hospital stay and recovery process on Twitter:
Before http://t.co/iKvdfDRwde—
Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 21, 2014
after http://t.co/wOmE3bhlyo—
Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 21, 2014
@BrendanSchaub Robo-Neck … Engaged. I shall be stronger when we meet on the mat! Be great in your fight. Great! http://t.co/Bjh5biAlZs—
Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 22, 2014
#KeepItPlayful Learnin to walk again is like learning jiu-jitsu – 1 technique at a time http://t.co/HvFwVFHpuL—
Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 26, 2014
The actor tweeted that he had “Cena surgery” referencing WWE wrestler John Cena who had an operation to remove a fragment that had been pressing on his spinal cord. Prinze seemed to be in good spirits about the whole thing, tweeting Saturday that he could in fact walk and thanking fans for their support.
I still haven’t recovered my sight or hearing after watching one of his movies.
He’s actually Pretty good in Star Wars Rebels
Agreed.
+1111
I sometimes forget it’s him while watching the show.
Looks like the operation paralyzed the lower half of his face.
This is what happens when you piss Buffy off.
Damn, i hadn’t heard about this. Hope he’s recovering okay;i have really enjoyed his voice work in Star Wars Rebels
But, but if he’s retired that means no more Scooby-Doo movies with him as Fred! Why God why?!?!?!?!?!?
He’s also the voice of the “Iron Bull” in DA:I
I had a similar surgery on the same part of my spine. It has nothing to do with walking. The nerve roots the surgery relieves pressure on effect your arms, not your legs.
There is no “learning to walk again” involved.