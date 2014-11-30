Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Reportedly Learning To Walk Again After Spinal Surgery

No matter how terrible your Thanksgiving might have been it probably wasn’t as bad as Freddie Prinze Jr.’s. The ’90s star who became famous thanks to movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer underwent spinal surgery a couple of weeks ago and apparently spent the holiday learning to walk again.

Prinze, who says he’s “basically retired” from the acting world now (though he did still lend his voice to the animated Star Wars Rebels) documented his hospital stay and recovery process on Twitter:

@BrendanSchaub Robo-Neck … Engaged. I shall be stronger when we meet on the mat! Be great in your fight. Great! http://t.co/Bjh5biAlZs—

Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 22, 2014

#KeepItPlayful Learnin to walk again is like learning jiu-jitsu – 1 technique at a time http://t.co/HvFwVFHpuL—

Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) November 26, 2014

The actor tweeted that he had “Cena surgery” referencing WWE wrestler John Cena who had an operation to remove a fragment that had been pressing on his spinal cord. Prinze seemed to be in good spirits about the whole thing, tweeting Saturday that he could in fact walk and thanking fans for their support.

(Via E! Online)