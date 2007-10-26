The Friday Cheerleader PostMaids of the Missed?

While rumblings of a Buffalo Bills move to Toronto are hardly new, they certainly have gained traction since the team announced last week they were seeking league permission to play some of their games in the Great White North.

Sadly, the writing is on the wall for the upstanding people of upstate New York– as soon as the old man buys the farm that team is his-toe-ree. Enjoy your Sunday afternoons at the Anchor Bar after you get Irsayed. Unless you are willing to do something about it, of course. Like maybe assembling at the border with pitchforks and torches and showing those Canadian fuckups what you’re made of.

I wanted to dedicate this week’s column entirely to the Buffalo Jills (yes, they actually call their cheerleaders the Jills). Problem is… they’re not that attractive. Enjoy your weekend.

By popular demand, a different shot of a favorite Bronco honey from the past . Popular demand = me. I’m popular. No, really.

“Oh, eat my chair.” – Rick Gassko