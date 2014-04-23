The One Where Ross And Chandler Predict ‘Transcendence’

Could this BE any more sentient?
Did you know Ross predicted the movie Transcendence during an episode of Friends back in 1999? The prescient clip below is from Friends Season 6 Episode 7, “The One Where Phoebe Runs”, an episode which has already inspired other mashup greatness.
Check out the scene below to see Chandler react to the idea with as much enthusiasm as the critics seemed to have for Transcendence. Well, at least Vince liked it. Who knew he was the David Schwimmer of UPROXX? (Answer: Everyone who’s tried to steal his turkey gravy sandwiches out of our imaginary office refrigerator. If you don’t get that reference, then it just hasn’t been my day, my month, or even my year. *clapclapclapclapclap*)
ILLUMINATI, OBVIOUSLY.
Via The Shiznit
He totally read ‘The Age of Spiritual Machines’ by Ray Kurzweil.
Phoebe > the rest of those broads
All you man
I love how just a straight faced summary of the book gets a full belly laugh from the tape machine.