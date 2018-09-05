These Legends Can’t Wait Till It Gets Colder So They Can Really Start Dressin’

#Twitter #Animals #Memes
Entertainment Editor
09.05.18

HBO

“Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin’.”

You may have seen a meme making the rounds on Twitter this week. It juxtaposes a picture (sometimes photoshopped) of someone wearing a silly outfit with a phrase like “Can’t wait for winter so I can really start dressing” or “Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin’.” It’s not hard to guess why it’s caught on. It’s an excuse to share silly pictures of questionable fashion choices, oversized coats, and animals clopping around in human clothes. What better way to pass the time during a post-holiday daze than laughing at silly photos of winter clothing instead of dreading the end of summer?

Case in point, one of the earlier jokes going around was this slightly altered picture of Drake from his “Views” album promotion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Animals#Memes
TAGSAnimalsCLOTHESFashionMEMESTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 21 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP