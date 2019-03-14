‘Captain Marvel’s Goose The ‘Cat’ Has Inspired An Adorable Meme In South Korea

03.14.19 43 mins ago

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel has been even more successful so far than the good word of mouth (our reviews are available here and here) and the box office estimates would have suggested. Of course, a stand-out character has been the adorable alien sidekick Goose, impersonator of cats, bane of Skrulls, eater of worlds. And now Marvel’s poster for Goose has inspired an adorable meme in South Korea.

Earlier this week, the hashtag 캡틴마블_우리집구스 began trending in South Korea. In the hashtag, people are sharing pictures of their own cats (or just their favorite cats) photoshopped into a Captain Marvel poster in place of Goose:

TOPICS#Captain Marvel#Cats#Twitter#Marvel#Memes
