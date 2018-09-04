People On Twitter Revealed Celebrities’ Full Names And We’ll Never Look At Cardi B The Same Way Again

09.04.18

If you spent much time on Twitter over the holiday weekend, I’m sorry. But if you weren’t laid up with a twisted ankle like this writer, you may have missed out on a funny running joke making the rounds. People were photoshopping fake google results for the “real name” or “full name” of various celebrities, resulting in jokes like, “Cardi B‘s full name is Cardigan Backyardigan.”

This weekend wasn’t the first time jokes like this were made. Take these older tweets, for example:

