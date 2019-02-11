Getty Image

It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the celebs are at it again. This time, it’s a caption contest started by Chrissy Teigen, who is very active on Twitter, telling the best Jay-Z And Beyonce stories and live-tweeting events like a flight from hell and her husband John Legend‘s work in Jesus Christ Superstar Live. She’s not bad at getting around Instagram’s nudity rules, as well.

On Sunday night, Teigen revealed Twitter management had gifted her a blank sheet cake, and she needed caption suggestions: