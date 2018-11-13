People Have Strong Feelings About Mr. Mime From The ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

11.13.18 2 hours ago

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the actual, seriously for real, not kidding this movie is real, live-action Pokemon movie — excuse me, filmDetective Pikachu yet, do yourself a favor and peek-a (I’m sorry) at this. That looks… actually good?

Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, is a film that exists and looks like it might be good. That has already prompted some amusing reactions from surprised viewers, but if the prospect of an actually-good live-action Pokemon movie seemed strange, buckle up for something really strange: Mr. Mime. OH LAWD, HE COMIN’.

Over the course of the night, many people (perhaps unable to sleep with images of Mr. Mime dancing seductively/menacingly in their heads) tweeted about Mr. Mime being nightmare fuel.

People noted the weird tiny hairs on his head:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pokemon#Twitter Reactions#Ryan Reynolds#Twitter
TAGSDetective PikachuMR. MIMEpikachuPokémonRyan ReynoldsTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 23 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP