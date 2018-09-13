On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman, which just stokes more confusion around a cinematic universe that is already restructuring, hired multiple Jokers, and might have lost their Batman. For what it’s worth, that report may prove to be wrong, as Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, denied it:
People Are Going Batty About Henry Cavill’s Superman As Warner Releases A Cryptic Statement
Entertainment Editor
09.13.18
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 09.11.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 09.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 09.04.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With