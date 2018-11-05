Twitter Hustlers Aren’t Sleeping On The ‘Let’s Get This Bread’ Meme

11.05.18 3 hours ago

If you’ve been on Twitter a lot lately, why are you doing that? Do you know how to leave that hellsite? Could you explain how to leave to us so we can get out, too? Anyway, if you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen a meme forming amidst all the various grifts and the arguments about depressing current events. It started with people working thankless mascot jobs getting pumped about earning that money, posting photos or selfies of their embarrassing work uniform and declaring, “Wake up hustlers, let’s get this bread. No days off.”

