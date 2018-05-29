Everyone’s Joking About All Of Those Privacy Policy Updates Suddenly Flooding Your Inbox

05.29.18

If you checked your junk e-mail folder over the holiday weekend and asked, “Why is everyone telling me about their updated privacy policy?” you aren’t alone. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became enforceable last Friday (two years after it was officially adopted), updating the laws regarding data privacy and data protection for everyone in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Even if you aren’t living there, you were likely inundated with privacy policy updates anyway.

Despite companies having two years to prepare, many of them waited until the last day, flooding our inboxes with long policy updates nobody has time to read. Inevitably, people have been making jokes about the shared inconvenience.

Along with the Star Wars reference above, another Star Wars joke was made by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson:

