Alfama Films

The rumors are finally official. Batman is pregnant. Wait, no. Not those rumors. The other ones. Robert Pattinson is playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Already there have been petitions against Pattinson’s casting that were assuredly started by people who are fun at parties. But many other people seem to have learned from previous examples of actors in Batman movies — like Michael Keaton and Heath Ledger — who were supposedly wrong for the part until people saw them on screen being totally right for the part.

Not everyone was angry about Pattinson’s casting. Some reactions to the news on Twitter have been refreshingly optimistic or just funny without any premature ire.

For example, some offered condolences: