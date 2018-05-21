Best Tweets About The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Me when one of my zany schemes finally pays off: pic.twitter.com/4S2Px38qgL — Joe (@justsaynotojoe) May 19, 2018

On Saturday, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle (Suits) at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor, England, which once again raises the question everyone’s been asking: Has the Queen of England ever seen an episode of Suits?

Okay, maybe everyone hasn’t been asking that, but people online did seem enraptured with this royal wedding. Admittedly, I am an American and therefore know more about area codes in which Ludacris claims to have hoes than I do about England’s monarchs. I do know that Harry and Meghan’s official titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sounds like a nickname we’d try to give ourselves in middle school. I also know any kids they have will be in the line of succession for the Crown while also being eligible to run for President of the United States, which sounds like the set-up to a King Ralph sequel. I also know Twitter isn’t going to let a big event pass without making jokes about it. Several people imagined what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking at in this picture, for example.

Some people on Twitter imagined how the ceremony would go if everyone in England were a Jason Statham character.