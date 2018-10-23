@Samstikx is making the most of the Soul Calibur 6 character creation pic.twitter.com/LOtpEgP4bx — Hampyro (@Hampyro) October 19, 2018

SoulCalibur VI released this week, giving players amazing leeway to create their own characters aaaaaaand everything’s on fire. As is often the case when vox populi dictates design aesthetics, sh*t got weird real fast.

People seem to be having as much fun with SoulCalibur VI‘s exhaustive character creator as they had with Lay’s “Do Us A Flavor” crowdsourcing, EA’s Madden GIF generator, boat-naming contests, McDonald’s Make Burger History, and Pacific Rim‘s Jaeger designer. I mean, just look at wide Kylo Ren up there. LOOK AT HIM. You can’t look away. If you look away, he’ll just be even wider when you look back.

Some of the custom-designed fighters are incredibly not safe for work, while others recreate known characters from outside the SoulCalibur universe, sometimes to nightmarish effect: