disgusting…..what am i supposed to say to my kids when they see a couple, covered head-to-toe in celtics gear, miming the missionary position https://t.co/poH5njbSRB — matt lubchansky (@Lubchansky) June 4, 2019

“WhY iSn’T tHeRe A stRaiGht pRiDE pAraDe?” Every June (pride month), you can be assured someone will ask why gay pride parades exist when straight pride parades don’t. Those people never had to worry about being disowned or killed by their own parents. Wow, that got dark fast. Anyhoo, someone with some purported ties to extremist activism has obtained a permit to hold a Straight Pride Parade in Boston on Saturday, August 31st.

Not surprisingly, the news of a Straight Pride Parade garnered amusing reactions like these: