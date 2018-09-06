Getty Image

Donald Trump has been having quite the week. There were numerous bombshell revelations in Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump In The White House, and then a bonkers op-ed from an anonymous “senior administration official” within the White House was published by The New York Times on Wednesday. The writer claimed to be one of many employees of Trump who “have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” The writer spoke of Trump’s “amorality” and his “erratic” behavior, claimed his “impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic,” and described his leadership style as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

The source added, “Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.” Even more damning, the source claimed, “Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.”

The author concluded by praising the late Senator McCain as “a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue.”

Trump was none too pleased, tweeting only a single word at 5:15 pm Wednesday: