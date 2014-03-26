The Internet Reacts To Facebook Purchasing Virtual Reality Headset Oculus Rift

Entertainment Editor
03.26.14 7 Comments
We used to think of the Oculus Rift as a gadget for hanging out in Jerry’s apartment from Seinfeld, as a preexisting competition for Sony’s Project Morpheus, and a means by which to play weird pornographic games. But this virtual reality project that started with a request for $250,000 on Kickstarter fewer than two years ago has just sold for 8000 times more than their original funding target. Facebook has purchased Oculus Rift for $2 billion. With a B.

Dan has an in-depth explanation of the deal here, but this picture sums up my initial reaction to the news:

The internet was awash with snark about Facebook’s purchase. More awash with snark than usual, we mean. Quite an accomplishment. We’ve collected some of our favorite snarky tweets, photoshops, and GIFs about the Oculus Rift / Facebook partnership below. Huge thanks to Kotaku for about half of these, and you can check out some other tweets over there.

Continue on to the next page for more of our favorite reactions.

