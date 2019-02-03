Tidying Up with Marie Kondo premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Day, just in time to help you with any resolutions about decluttering or getting organized. The series follows Marie Kondo — author of the bestselling books The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up (published in 2014 in the U.S.) and Spark Joy (2016) — as she and her Japanese-to-English translator help families pare down their cluttered houses to only the objects that “spark joy” for them.

It’s called the KonMari method, and it’s sparked plenty of jokes. Some of the jokes make hay of the repeated phrase “spark joy”: