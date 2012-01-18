Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#World Of Warcraft #Wonder Woman #Dogs #Star Wars #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
01.18.12

[via]

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or cosplay photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

(Click pictures to enlarge.)

From a cheerleading competition in Russia [via]

Mylune at Blizzcon 2011, photographed by Onigun

Mad Moxxi from Borderlands cosplayed by Meagan Marie [via]

“Inca (Princess Leia), Murray (Darth Vader), and Rocco (Wicket the Ewok), by Megan R.” [via]

[Reddit via Catasters]

Neophyte Redglare from Homestuck cosplayed by Juliet at NYCC 2011, costume by David Volante, photographed by Patrick Montero

Yep. The same Lollipop Chainsaw cosplayer again. More pictures at Jessica Nigri‘s site.

LadyCahh as The Riddler [via]

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Of Warcraft#Wonder Woman#Dogs#Star Wars#Cosplay
TAGSCOSPLAYCuteDogsStar WarsWonder WomanWORLD OF WARCRAFTWOW

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP