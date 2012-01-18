Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

[via]

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

From a cheerleading competition in Russia [via]

Mylune at Blizzcon 2011, photographed by Onigun

Mad Moxxi from Borderlands cosplayed by Meagan Marie [via]

“Inca (Princess Leia), Murray (Darth Vader), and Rocco (Wicket the Ewok), by Megan R.” [via]

[Reddit via Catasters]

Neophyte Redglare from Homestuck cosplayed by Juliet at NYCC 2011, costume by David Volante, photographed by Patrick Montero

Yep. The same Lollipop Chainsaw cosplayer again. More pictures at Jessica Nigri‘s site.

LadyCahh as The Riddler [via]

[via]