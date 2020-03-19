If you’ve been able to stay at home (and if you’re smart), you’ve been quarantining for almost a week now, out of fear of not only catching COVID-19 but spreading it to others as well. It’s not the most fun way to spend your time, to put it mildly, but it is the right thing. And it’s comforting to see celebrities doing the same thing — and, in some cases, speaking out against misinformation. We’re all in it together, as they say, and with that in mind, here’s a little video project Gal Gadot launched using all of her famous friends to remind us of just that.

Gadot released the video on her Instagram, and it begins simple, with the actress talking into her iPhone or iPad. These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

To show she means business, she then pieced together a montage of her and her many, many famous friends taking a turn singing parts of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” It’s perhaps Lennon’s most popular post-Beatles solo song, but it also offers a utopian vision, in which the people of the world aren’t separated by nation, class, religion, etc.

How many famous does Gadot know? Well, here’s the complete list of people who appear, and in under three minutes [deep breath]: Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.

It’s a nice gesture, even if not everyone has the vocal chops, nor even if it inadvertently reminds most of its viewers that each celebrity included probably has a nicer, more spacious home than they do. And yet we’re all in the same position, fearing for our lives, waiting for tests to be made available, and hoping that things don’t turn apocalyptic. Be safe, everyone, and, of course, continue to remain indoors.

(Via PopSugar)