Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Wonder Woman Physique Again

Gal Gadot will be our first feature film Wonder Woman in Batman Versus Superman and two additional movies. Some people complained she was too skinny and/or needed breast implants, because the internet always keeps it classy. We responded to the complaints with sarcasm while Gadot went a classier route, assuring fans she was starting a serious training regimen.
Our first update about that training regimen came last week, when Gal Gadot uploaded this post-workout photo on her Facebook page. Now she offers a second workout shot via Facebook with the caption, “Selfi while standing on a ball. Now tell me this is not original! Good morning!!!”
Gal Gadot has said she’ll be filming her scenes this May, which gives her a couple more months to continue studying MMA moves (she’s a former member of the Isreali military), add more muscle, and learn how to spell selfie.
Are we sure she isn’t doing a Nancy Kerrigan bio?
Poor chicka, she takes a role built around huge “amazonian” tits, will be judged by the size of her breasts, and nothing and no one is going to change that salient truth. She’s in for a rough ride.
I mean maybe I just don’t know what I’m taking about but I feel like they’ll just throw a pushup bra on her if that’s really the case.
So wonder woman is built around her huge tits? that weird cause I thought she was built around independently strong female values and beliefs. but I guess your right. the movie will be bad because we, the male audience, won’t enjoy it enough because our dicks aren’t hard. good point and good for you.
Or they will just paint boob on like Keira Nightly in Pirates of the Caribbean [www.entertainmentwise.com]
William Roy Stutts… I may love you.
@William Roy Stutts Your ire is accurate but misdirected. @righteous axe’s point is the same as yours.
him stating the fact that the role is built around her “huge amazonian tits” is what I disagree with. we’re all aware that jackasses think that but admitting it out loud or confirming it to be real is pathetic.
@William Roy Stutts Reading Axe’s comment, it doesn’t seem to me that Axe is necessarily in agreement with that position, but is merely stating what he sees as the box Ms. Gobot’s been placed in.
if you don’t think the role is associated with big Amazonian tits then you usually don’t portray it like it is. instead you clarify what the opinion is and that it is an opinion of others. he could have said I feel sorry for her because others will have an issue with it. I’d be fine with that. and if that was his intention then I have no problem apologizing but his comment is misleading. but him acknowledging that the role was built around it is ignorant and only empowering the argument that it’s a true statement.
comics are a visual medium
I wouldn’t say that photo really shows off her physique very much. Standing on a ball is kinda impressive though. That bicep she showed off in the previous photo was nice, but I hope she plans to get significantly buffer. I guess that’d probably make her breasts look even smaller, but I feel that being physically imposing is the more important part. And they can use some kinda prosthetics or water-bra or something for her chest if they wind up deciding that’s really important.
Jaimie Alexander seems to have better results getting buff [31.media.tumblr.com]
But oh well. I am sure that Gal Gadot will look great as well. Not that it even matters that much since WW strength is supernatural
I’m under the belief that muscle and mass don’t automatically mean DD’s. she should just do crossfit for the next few months.
@jesuswasaterrorist “mass matters” I want to give you a million likes for channeling mac from always sunny. Also people were thinking Gina Carano a while ago, and Gina Carano didn’t have massive tits but she did work well as an American Gladiator.
Gal and Uproxx are trolling us together. “shows off her Wonder Woman Body” who are you trying to fool? I’m sure she’ll be a passable wonder woman when the time comes, but this is silly.
Apparently Warner is investing hard on those checks for this advertising.
Also, this whole tits fixation that people are projecting onto nerds is crazy. If they were making Power Girl, I would understand, but when I think of Wonder Woman… if some just drew different sized breasts for me and asked me to pick wonder woman size, I would have no idea except don’t make them too big and don’t make her flat. As far as her appearance, the costume and hair style are the most memorable components. Other than saying she should be physically imposing and hoping she has a “more practical” looking costume, I don’t have any specific expectations on how she should look. This isn’t an apples to apples comparison, but I think it’s similar with Batman and Superman where we’re just expecting a person with dark hair who looks physically imposing in a costume.
Could we maybe focus on the story for the upcoming movie? Is there any indication what this thing will be about?
True. I mean, remember a few months back when everyone was crying out for Jaimie Alexander, who is an utterly stunning woman, but is not notable for the size of her rack.
If it was all about the boobs, the Thor fans would have demanded Kat Dennings. But instead they went for the tall and athletic-looking one with a proven ability to look good doing violence.
Hey! She standin’ on a ball, jus’ like Wonder Woman do in th’ comics! Uhm, no. She’s still a tragic choice for Wonder Woman, sorry. Ain’t got nuthin’ to do with fun bags – it’s got everything to do wit the definition of a “amazon”.
“(she’s a former member of the Isreali military)”
Which is to say, she’s Israeli and over the age of 18. Compulsory conscription. Not a statement of being bad-ass.
Shh. Don’t expose them like that.
Knowing some krav maga vs. none in a street fight, go!
I am so mad about the lack of muscles on this woman whose character’s powers are 100% based on mythology and magic.
You mean, like Hercules, Conan, and so many other characters portrayed by BUFFED people? Yeah, gooooood point.
@AFMG This word you use — “buffed” — I do not think it means what you think it means.
And now I’m picturing Kevin Sorbo getting a good buffing. Thanks for that, Hyrax :)
I bet she could kick Kevin Sorbos a** in real life…thats enough for me.
Something tells me she’s not the leader of the Amazons yet anyways, so all these size haters need to meet her in a street fight and get it over with.
I think it’s safe to say she’s gadot.
Wow she’s added soooo much muscle, totally doesn’t still look like a twig. Whatever, if Eisenberg and Batfleck don’t completely fuck this movie up, she might. Or maybe they will all completely pull it off.