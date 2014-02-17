Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Wonder Woman Physique For ‘Batman Versus Superman’

5’9″ Israeli model-cum-actress Gal Gadot is playing Wonder Woman in Batman Versus Superman as well as being signed for two additional superhero movies. Some people complained she didn’t have the “right body type” (meaning breasts) to play an Amazon, and we responded sarcastically to the complaints while Gadot assured people she was embarking upon a “very serious training regimen” which would include “Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian”. Then everyone made “Brazilian wax” jokes because we are 12 years old.
Now Gal Gadot is back with an update on her workout regimen. She still has a ways to go, but she’s looking much less emaciated in this post-workout photo she released on her Facebook page.
Not bad. Not bad at all. We’re hoping she can get fully in shape before any revealing scenes in Batman versus Superman are filmed. We wouldn’t want them to be standing around . . . *sunglasses* waiting for Gadot . . . YEEEEAAAAAA*pratfalls into a vat of acid*
Hat tip to CBM.
I could still beat her up!
Wonder Woman is fiction…It is not about beating up someone…besides you cannot beat up, she is a train Israeli Army Soldier…all women are required to join Israeli Army. She is trained in combat…she can beat you for real.Lynda Carter when she was Wonder Woman, she could not beat anyone either…she was hired because she was beautiful.
are you trained in “Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian”? Gal Gadot has a black belt.
You watch your mouth besmirching a wonder(ful) woman like Linda Carter. I just looked it up both are 5’9 but the American version (Linda Carter) came with a good amount armor up top if you know what I’m sayin’. If Gal is 1/2 as good we should our lucky stars.
@Carol Price
so what if she was a conscripted Israeli soldier?
that does not mean she was a special ops or even in a combat vocation, she could just be a clerical staff or support personnel.
she has never come forward and said what vocation she was in, has she?
She still has the arms of my 7 year old daughter.
Lynda Carter was Wonder Woman, she did not have muscles just being beautiful…
“Israeli model-cum-actress…”
Wut?
Model who became an actress
They arent talking about Farrah Abraham.
These same “she’s skinny critics” would of got five inch punched to death by Bruce Lee
I don’t much about Bruce Lee but according to the internet wouldn’t a five inch punch from Bruce Lee kill about 90% of any random person you could select. This wouldn’t seem to be much of a distinction.
ONE inch punch. C’mon, internet correctly or don’t do it at all.
Don’t you mean “one inch punch”ed?
Don’t you mean “Would HAVE” ::trollface::
at least no one said Bruce Lee had no boobs lol.
(thanks for the correction tho)
STEVE, YES!
Thanks for that I guess, Baltimore Dan.
That’s not the point though. You wouldn’t have a skinny Captain America or Hulk or even She-Hulk for that matter. Wonder Woman is an Amazon which is synonymous with super human strength and body mass. You take away her physique, you take away a part of who she is.
Last few times i seen her in comics she was no she-hulk. Im glad you guys are ok with seeing a chick that looks like she can crush you but i rather move on to if their going to bring the lasso into play or not.
Isn’t about 99.99999999999999999999999999999999999% of her strength magical or whatever? Henry Cavill was jacked, but still didn’t look like he could believably punch a man through a sky scraper. His lats were were way too small.
Mostly, but she still needs to look like she can put up a fight. Wonder Woman isn’t a stick.
Magic, yes. Raised on an island of warriors, as the leader in waiting of said warriors, spending every day of her life training to become said leader of warriors, also yes. So her physique should appear slightly like she’s been training her whole life, magic or no.
she wasnt the buff one on the island either, she was the leader (bold,strategic)….plus imagine the fall out of a overly buff chick being cast, come on now people.
Well she was the one to usually win their gladiatorial type matches so she wasn’t exactly a lead from behind type style. Really she seems mostly like DC equivalent of Thor.
Has UFC taught us nothing? GSP, Silva…These guys go head up with guys with a good 30% more muscle mass and rock them.
Well since they pushed the movie back almost a year. By the time it comes out, she should look like a Miss Fitness pageant contestant.
Now it’s Jesse Eisenberg’s turn to post a picture of himself with a waxed scalp.
Warner Brothers were given the High Five by DC Comics to hire Gal Gadot…So blame Brian Azzarello is the current writer of DC comics Wonder Woman…He thinks she is tough as nails and sweet as candy.
She looks like she’s going to burst a blood vessel (that neck!) trying to make a muscle.
Old lady-looking arms.
And I know that nothing I can say will convince a bunch of people that have never served in uniform that a couple years of mandatory service in the Israeli forces does not turn a female into some kind of superhuman killing machine. Lol.
She has old lady-looking arms? Really? And what? You’re like the model of youth with a ripped body?
One arm muscle doesn’t show a lot. I mean… my arms look like that (I must have old lady-looking arms).
so how many months now and still having skinny arms?