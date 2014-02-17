Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Wonder Woman Physique For ‘Batman Versus Superman’

Gal Gadot at the Fast and Furious 6 premiere

5’9″ Israeli model-cum-actress Gal Gadot is playing Wonder Woman in Batman Versus Superman as well as being signed for two additional superhero movies. Some people complained she didn’t have the “right body type” (meaning breasts) to play an Amazon, and we responded sarcastically to the complaints while Gadot assured people she was embarking upon a “very serious training regimen” which would include “Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian”. Then everyone made “Brazilian wax” jokes because we are 12 years old.

Now Gal Gadot is back with an update on her workout regimen. She still has a ways to go, but she’s looking much less emaciated in this post-workout photo she released on her Facebook page.

Not bad. Not bad at all. We’re hoping she can get fully in shape before any revealing scenes in Batman versus Superman are filmed. We wouldn’t want them to be standing around . . . *sunglasses* waiting for Gadot . . . YEEEEAAAAAA*pratfalls into a vat of acid*

