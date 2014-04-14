Here’s Your Obligatory Purple Wedding Vs. Red Wedding ‘Game Of Thrones’ GIF Wall

Once again the day after a momentous television event a Tumblr GIF wizard has come to the rescue with an interesting and revealing GIF wall we didn’t know we needed. Spoilers ahead.
Warning: This comparison may actually make Joffrey’s demise less enjoyable for you.
And now I really want to know if the person behind these is a book reader or a non book reader, who like myself just assumes the Queen of Thorns played maestro behind the whole thing. I could read ahead but Joffrey’s thoughts on book learning really rubbed off on me last night.
Source: Lady Arryn Tumblr
Nope. Still enjoyed it.
Yep – still awesome – nice try.
This answers the question about the Queen of Thorns.
SPOILER**** [imgur.com] SPOILER*****
if it is the final time I’m going to see that magnificent psycho, I’m never going to allow myself not to enjoy it. (and he assured me that with such fascinating performance.)