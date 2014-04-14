Here’s Your Obligatory Purple Wedding Vs. Red Wedding ‘Game Of Thrones’ GIF Wall

04.14.14

Once again the day after a momentous television event a Tumblr GIF wizard has come to the rescue with an interesting and revealing GIF wall we didn’t know we needed. Spoilers ahead.

Warning: This comparison may actually make Joffrey’s demise less enjoyable for you.

got-red-purple-wedding-1 got-red-purple-wedding-2

got-red-purple-wedding-3 got-red-purple-wedding-4

got-red-purple-wedding-5 got-red-purple-wedding-6

got-red-purple-wedding-7 got-red-purple-wedding-8

got-red-purple-wedding-9 got-red-purple-wedding-10

And now I really want to know if the person behind these is a book reader or a non book reader, who like myself just assumes the Queen of Thorns played maestro behind the whole thing. I could read ahead but Joffrey’s thoughts on book learning really rubbed off on me last night.

Source: Lady Arryn Tumblr

