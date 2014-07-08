GameStop Plans To Make Preorders Even Worse

Preordering is one of the more obnoxious aspects of modern gaming; it’s an archaic practice centered on the idea that a website that specializes in fulfillment or a store that sells literally nothing else would run out of video games. But it also guarantees sales, so it’s not going anywhere. In fact, GameStop wants to make it even worse.
VentureBeat recently dug into GameStop’s plans to stay relevant in a world where games are often bought digitally and malls are closing as people realize they’re pits of misery. It turns out that plan mostly boils down to making large chunks of the game a GameStop exclusive, or even make it impossible to buy a physical copy of the game anywhere else:
We also reached out to GameStop and asked if it is trying to get involved earlier in a game’s development to secure better and more important exclusives for its preorder customers. GameStop said that is “accurate.”
“We are working with our [development] partners to build in a longer lead time,” GameStop public-relations spokesperson Jackie Smith told GamesBeat. “And we are working with them to get both physical and digital exclusives for our customers.”
Right now, preorder bonuses are, at best, fairly minor. Most publishers are savvy enough to make those exclusives little more than a few maps or maybe a “Desert Camouflage” skin for your grenade launcher or whatever. And one hopes publishers wouldn’t be so dumb as to sign on to a plan where, say, you can only get the best ending from GameStop.
That said, these are video game publishers we’re talking about. Nobody seriously expects EA or Ubisoft to actually put their customer ahead of their own self interest. If there’s enough money on the table, or they think they can make more money, then the consumer is going straight under the bus.
Gamestop is one of the WORST things to ever happen to gaming. They’ve single handedly put out of business the little mom and pop stores that used to work with you on pricing of used games. Now that they’ve devastated the gaming market, they’re switching to mobile devices lol. I don’t know why people insist on trading their used 40-60 dollar games for maybe 10 dollars store credit. When you can probably due better selling and trading your used stuff, on craigslist or ebay. They will take that same game they paid you pennies for and turn around and flip it for 40 to 50 bucks. Please people stop shopping at Lamestop.
I’ll start with a disclaimer. I was an employee at what you oh-so cleverly call “Lamestop” for a year and a half. For most of that time I was either an assistant store manager or a store manager. I am no longer with the company, and have both fond and not-so-fond memories of the place.
GameStop sucks. It also doesn’t suck. If you play their system properly, you can do alright for yourself, wheeling and dealing their used games to make sure you get as much out of your money as you can. Do their trade in prices suck compared to selling the product yourself? Of course they do, but that’s the price you pay for convenience and speed of sale. It can take weeks to sell something via Craigslist or eBay, but a trade at GameStop takes mere minutes. As for the pricing discrepancy, you are exaggerating the figures a little bit. I guarantee you that if you go purchase a $60 new game and trade it in while the sticker price is still $60, you will get about a third of that money in cash, and more in store credit. If you wait a few months, of course you will get less for it, because the supply is higher and the demand is lower. Generally a recent release trades in for around $30 in store credit, and they sell it for 54.99, making a $24.99 overhead that they use to run their business.
I also know that quite a few GameStop employees are assholes. Trust me, I’ve fired a few and worked for a hell of a lot more. My district manager in particular was an abusive bastard, but it might surprise you to know that they are massively more accomodating to customers than their own employees. That, more than anything, is why you see so many disgruntled employees working in the various GameStops around the US.
Look, if you don’t like GameStop, that’s totally okay. If their business model doesn’t do it for you, that’s fine. You don’t have to shop there, especially since internet-based services exist. All I ask is that you have a little more understanding of how their model actually works, and that if you do visit a GameStop in the future…please remember there the employees there probably hate the place even more than you do.
I’m never abusive towards the employees at GameStop, because honestly, if I’m there, I know what I want, I walk in, take it off the shelf, give them the money, and leave. Between the kid screaming about how Mommy won’t buy him Splatterhouse and the guy blocking the aisle as he slowly contemplates whether Madden 2011 is worth a $5 purchase (something that’s clearly a profound philosophical consideration because it takes weeks, apparently), they’ve got enough crap to deal with.
It wasn’t Madden 2011, it was 2010, okay? It’s a big deal! Get it right, why doncha? And stop following me around or I’m calling the cops!
@DanSeitz, don’t forget the pressure from the higher ups to force preorders, game-insurance policies, trades, and PowerUp cards on every customer that comes by the counter, even if it’s a 78-year old grandma looking for Mario on the Sony 360.
@BIG FAN THE BEN My problem isn’t with how they treat gamers, because honestly if you’re a gamer and you go into gamestop you should know enough about your hobby to know that youre getting ripped off.
What I don’t like is how my wife went in there to buy a game for me and came out with a season pass, and she renewed my powerup card. They employee saw that she didn’t know anything about videogames and took her to the cleaners with useless add-ons. The employees there use high pressure sales tactics on people who don’t know what they’re buying.
Gamestop isn’t about building relationships with customers its about fleecing them as much as they can, and they put themselves into a position to be the only game in town. Thats why people hate gamestop, not because of the shitty trade in system. Its because they took the community out of video games and forced a corporate “profits above all else” mentality on to the industry.
I wholeheartedly agree with @BIG FAN THE BEN. and I also used to be a store manager at “LameStop” once. what he says about the services they provide are absolutely true. sure you might get $5-10 more for your used game on eBay or Craigslist, but a GS transaction is easy and relatively painless. it is what it is. you pay more for stuff at your local 7-11 because it’s more convenient than going to a supermarket. same idea.
what he says about the companies’ abusive practices towards its own employees are also VERY true. payroll is about as flexible as concrete there. It’s common practice for store management to have to open the store by yourself, until sometimes even 2 or 3pm when a part-timer (or closer) comes in. need to take a shit, but you have a store full of people? too bad. salaried management usually has to work 6 days a week, 10-12 hours a day during holidays. you’re salaried, so you know what you get for all that extra time? a thumb up the ass. for those of you keeping track, that’s 60-72 hrs a week for 3 months out of the year. the absolutely INSANE amounts of “Boiler Room-esque” pressure from higher-ups to do better with pre-orders, insurance policies, boosting trade #s, subscriptions to Game Informer, etc is another aspect. I could go on forever – trust us, working for that company SUCKS. however their business model is strong, and there’s a reason why they do well. paying $65 for a new game hurts, and you can’t return it once it’s opened. I’ll pay $55 for a “used” new game every time (obviously checking the condition first) with the ability to return it within 7 days if I dislike it. better than GameFly if you ask me.
@Fadeproof, I am more than familiar with the situation you described. I will admit that I have, on my worst days, been overly aggressive towards pushing a PowerUp card or reservation in an attempt to keep my sales percentages at an acceptable level. Hell, if you live in the Louisville KY area, that might have actually been me.
The reason these interactions occur is twofold. GameStop, as you said, is a profit above all else corporation, so their assessment of heir employees is almost exclusively based on sales percentages. Employees who perform above average at selling PowerUp cards, reservations, and insurance policies get promotions and extra hours, those who do not get let go. As a result, employees often act aggressively when they have had a poor day in sales, leading to negative customer experiences.
Another problem that contributes to this type of interaction is that some employees are just naturally aggressive towards their customers. They are either taught aggressive sales techniques or simply have aggressive personalities, which causes them to be that guy no one wants to deal with. I worked with a few people like that, including one guy in particularly who ascended to store manager.
The best thing to do when you get a GameStop employee who is being aggressive or otherwise being a tool is to use the customer survey at the bottom of the receipt to your advantage. My wife recently purchased an Xbox One for me, and the guy she dealt with set her up with a game I had no desire to play, did not offer her a warranty (which I wanted, as it was a preowned system), and sent her home with a bunch of extra accessories and a preorder for a game she just guessed I would want (it was Destiny, so good guess). I was pretty pissed off that this guy had taken advantage of her naivete, so I nailed his ass on the survey and had a lengthy conversation with the store manager, my ex-boss. I got an apology from the employee, and all was right with the world. Don’t think that the negative reviews don’t get read, either. At a store inventory, where multiple store managers from the district assist in the process, our district manager gave one SM in particular hell over a negative review that got flagged. Shit, early on I and my fellow employees got the word out that negative surveys would get rid of a particularly bitchy and condescending assistant manager, and she was gone within two weeks of the campaign start, due to her attitude towards customers.
TL;DR version: people suck, and so does the company’s attitude. If you have a problem with a particular employee, fill multiple surveys, they’ll get gone eventually.
@BIG FAN THE BEN, reading that I regret not following up with the customer surveys more than I did. I am willing to listen to a brief pitch for something extra at the counter and politely refuse it; that has sadly become the norm everywhere. However, my experience with Gamestop is that a polite refusal is ignored. Perhaps it is a combination of pressure put on the employees and the typically timid customers they deal with, but the aggressive and occasionally hostile treatment I endured for not signing up for anything at the counter left me in a sour mood every time.
I used to pre-order games. Then I got burned by two over-hyped games. I’m good waiting for the player reviews to come in. Never forget BF4.
If I trust a dev, I’ll preorder, but it takes a lot to earn my trust.
This is the last time I’m going to say this.
If you were surprised by anything to do with BF4, then you never played BF: Vietnam, BF2, BF2142, or BF3.
I personally missed the release of BF1942, but assume it was the same.
Ubisoft got shat on in the post but it is a publisher where I will now preorder from.
Picked up AC4 in the steam summer sale and enjoyed it greatly after the disaster of 3. Knowing none of the hype for Watch_Dogs I picked it up and enjoyed it greatly. Far Cry 3 is basically my favorite FPS ever made. They make their story DLC stand alone so people can play it without the main game. Far Cry 4 will be preordered once it shows up on steam. Also I have had no issues with Uplay and really like the reward points unlocking in game content.
waitwaitwait. you’re complaining about BF4 *before* COD Ghosts?
My big preorder burn was Colonial Marines. How could such a safe pre-order go so wrong? I haven’t preordered anything since.
BF3 at least worked. BF4 was so terribly riddled with bugs that it was nearly unplayable for the first few months. And I didn’t buy any COD titles since MW3.
I can’t tell you the last time i walked into a gamestop. W/ so many options online, between amazon delivering pretty much next morning on all orders, w/ newegg being as cheap as they are, then throw in dealzon.com and the /gamedeals/ subreddit, you are legit throwing money away buying through gamestop on day 1.
The last time i went into a gamestop was when Star Wars Galaxies came out and the twatwaffle behind the counter wouldn’t sell me a copy because I didn’t pre-order it.
It was a Star Wars MMO. Absurdly popular. Super hyped. WAY super hyped (so much that it was a bit unreasonable for what the game actually was) so there’s no way any reasonable management of a store that does nothing but sell video games wouldn’t have a whole bunch of copies “in the back” or whatever on the day it was released. No way. At all. Stores aren’t allowed to hate money. And yet! Despite it being release day and the pre-order gimmick being over with for this particular title right now, they did not want to take my money.
So I had to go across the street (the horror) and buy it at BestBuy who had collectors editions and regular copies on the shelf like a store that wanted to make money. I haven’t gone in Gamestop since (2003) and I still haven’t pre-ordered anything ever. There’s no point to it. If a store doesn’t want my money, there are other stores.
Even better, if a game comes out with some exclusive pre-order nonsense that only one retailer has, I just wait and pick it up at a Steam Sale. There’s no real bonus to buying a game for $60 from Gamestop before it’s even known if it’s a heaping pile of junk or not. Anyone who does that is a sucker.
Honestly, preorders are very much for people who buy ONE game and know they’re buying that game. Annualized franchises are very much the spawn of preordering.
They’ve always been really bad about understocking PC games. Sounds like that’s what happened with Galaxies for you. They probably had only enough copies of the game to cover the preorders, and the manager would rather turn you away than deal with a pissed off guy who doesn’t get his preorder. I’ve had that happen (Payday 2, you suck so hard), and it’s not pretty.
Stick with Steam, it’s a vastly superior product. Sort of like the PC, actually…
@Dan Seitz *stares at all the Assassin’s Creed games and preorder bonuses that have been availabale and Call of Duty games and preorder bonuses that have been available * I have no clue what you are talking about
I can understand being told they’re out of stock for a newly released, non preordered PC game. How about the time when I was told they were out of copies of a new Madden (new and used), almost a month after it had been released?
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader Not surprised. They probably flushed it to clear stock for the next hot game.
There hasn’t been a worthwhile preorder bonus since the Ocarina of Time master quest disc.
I don’t see this attempt to make significant game content exclusive to retailers being successful at all. GameStop is a dying beast, and the publishers would be a hell of a lot more inclined to make their own unique storefronts than to risk losing sales due to a lack of access to a certain retailer. I mean, GameStop is almost as ubiquitous as Starbucks is, but there are still a large number of consumers that cannot or will not shop there.
You’re right in saying that the publishers want to make as much money as possible, but I don’t think that GameStop (or Best Buy) can shell out enough cash to make up for the loss in sales due to limited distribution. Frankly, thank God for that.
agreed. GS knows they are on the path to extinction. them opening up trades and resale for phones and tablet devices will be the first in a slew of new business channels for them, I believe.
people are getting more and more used to buying a game digitally, much like how people are getting their music now. I’m a dinosaur in that sense as well, but I bought Lego Marvel Super Heroes for my PS4 months ago directly through the Playstation Store and I found it an easy experience. GS is trying to sell games online through their platforms as well, but outlets like Steam have already perfected the experience.
love GS or hate them, I give them 10-20 more years, tops.. and they’ll be as easy to find as Nobody Beats The Wiz.
Oh yeah, this is going to end well. Can’t wait to hear more about how great this plan was.
You know, you defend them in the whole “used games” debate, and they go and do this. I mean, I get that it’s the business world and you do whatever you can to make as much money as you can, but anti-consumer actions can end up in entire market segments being devastated or at least harmed.
Anyway, digital distribution and the clout of Wal-Mart and Amazon will cut this off at the knees.
