GammaSquad Giveaway: Cowboys And Aliens Swag (Plus a Clip)

07.18.11 93 Comments

UPDATE: Comment #5 (That’s you, essequemodeia) won.

Universal Pictures and Jon Favreau’s sci-fi/western mashup Cowboys & Aliens opens July 29th, so we’ve got a new clip and a prize pack to give away.  The prize pack includes the Cowboys & Aliens graphic novel signed by the author, Scott Michael Rosenberg, along with a T-shirt and a metal replica of the wrist blaster Daniel Craig’s wearing in both pictures.  Wrist blaster is not guaranteed to help you in the event of an alien invasion (oh, it’ll happen), but you could wear it to an airport and get tackled.  So that’s something.

Here’s how to enter and the rules:

  • Post a comment below. It doesn’t have to be anything profound, but put a valid email address in the email field so we can contact you if you win. Do not put any private information in any other fields besides the email field; those fields will display publicly.

  • One entry per email. One entry per computer. Attempting to enter more than once disqualifies you.
  • U.S. residents only (Sorry, Luxembourg).
  • You have until 1:00 PM EST Wednesday, July 20th, 2011 to enter. The winner will be picked with a random number generator (my cat’s name is “random number generator”) and we’ll email you shortly afterward. The subject line of the email will be Cowboys & Aliens Contest Winner. Check your junk mail folder.
  • The winner has until 11:59 PM EST Thursday, July 21st, 2011 to reply to the email. If we don’t get a response by then, we’ll pick a new winner. We’ll also call your mom and tell her we think you had an accident and she’ll be, like, totally worried, dude.
  • Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.

