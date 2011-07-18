GammaSquad Giveaway: Cowboys And Aliens Swag (Plus a Clip)

UPDATE: Comment #5 (That’s you, essequemodeia) won.
Universal Pictures and Jon Favreau’s sci-fi/western mashup Cowboys & Aliens opens July 29th, so we’ve got a new clip and a prize pack to give away. The prize pack includes the Cowboys & Aliens graphic novel signed by the author, Scott Michael Rosenberg, along with a T-shirt and a metal replica of the wrist blaster Daniel Craig’s wearing in both pictures. Wrist blaster is not guaranteed to help you in the event of an alien invasion (oh, it’ll happen), but you could wear it to an airport and get tackled. So that’s something.
Here’s how to enter and the rules:
- Post a comment below. It doesn’t have to be anything profound, but put a valid email address in the email field so we can contact you if you win. Do not put any private information in any other fields besides the email field; those fields will display publicly.
- One entry per email. One entry per computer. Attempting to enter more than once disqualifies you.
- U.S. residents only (Sorry, Luxembourg).
- You have until 1:00 PM EST Wednesday, July 20th, 2011 to enter. The winner will be picked with a random number generator (my cat’s name is “random number generator”) and we’ll email you shortly afterward. The subject line of the email will be Cowboys & Aliens Contest Winner. Check your junk mail folder.
- The winner has until 11:59 PM EST Thursday, July 21st, 2011 to reply to the email. If we don’t get a response by then, we’ll pick a new winner. We’ll also call your mom and tell her we think you had an accident and she’ll be, like, totally worried, dude.
- Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.
I’ll taunt Happy Fun Ball if I damn well please!
I still say a nude Olivia Wilde is more profound than any comment could possibly be.
Needs more gritty
I would like this swag. That is all.
They worshipped, so they said, the Great Old Ones who lived ages before there were any men, and who came to the young world out of the sky. Those Old Ones were gone now, inside the earth and under the sea; but their dead bodies had told their secrets in dreams to the first men, who formed a cult which had never died…hidden in distant wastes and dark places all over the world until the time when the great priest Cthulhu, from his dark house in the mighty city of R’lyeh under the waters, should rise and bring the earth again beneath his sway. Some day he would call, when the stars were ready, and the secret cult would always be waiting to liberate him.
I’d like to give a shout out to Britney Spears and Frankie Muniz! Don’t forget the dream!
Need that swag to wear to the movie
I have expected them to say, “If it bleeds, we can kill it.” How disappointing.
well half, not have.
Looks like it will be a good scfi action movie.
There is a large raven staring at me through the office window as I type this. I can’t hear him quothing anything, however.
Entered. Also this movie should redeem every POS that Harrison Ford has been involved in.
If I can’t taunt happy fun-time can I atleast taunt the taun-tauns?…..
I’m game.
Free stuff is always cool.
Something profound.
Here’s to hoping Kodos and Kang make an appearance
Interesting. My random number generator’s name is “Cat”.
What, what is this?
Profound…
I can never figure out how to log in/register, here. On FilmDrunk, there’s a link at the top of the page. Maybe this failure makes me web-inept, but I really just want to know how…
A few years ago, I went to Megacon, and they had a stack of copies of the “Cowboys and Aliens” graphic novels for free in the lobby.
…And that’s the end of that epic story.
If the wrist band could pick me up chicks like Oliva Wilde, I’d settle for that.
Hey, it’s not Independence Day remake, but whatever.
Happy Fun Ball. Accept no substitutes.
SWAG please
That Oliva Wilde is one piece of ace
I’m really stoked. I love Sam Rockwell. Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford are pretty cool.
Please for to enter me in said contest.
Actually, that’s probably the most profound thing I’ve typed all day.
I would love a signed copy of the graphic novel. Give it here.
Hey, I don’t need a wrist blaster to get tackled at the airport.
I never win these.
Taco_Jones never wins these.
Something something wrist blaster something something masturbation something something amiright?
pleaaaassseee dont suck
Not enough mustaches for my taste. Although, Sam Rockwell does rock a mighty fine cookie duster
tl;dr
is 13 really nude?
I’m here for the gang bang.
I hope this isn’t like Harrison Ford’s last movie with aliens, and more like his first movie with aliens.
From the trailer, I wonder is Sean Connery gave Daniel Craig lessons in speaking with an American accent.
Oooh, a wrist blaster. More than just a euphemism now.
Need a Wrist blaster for that daily commute. Road rage can be a b**ch.
Valid comment.
I have two happy funballs.
Am I the only one who expected Harrison Ford to explode in a cloud of gray dust when he got hit?
Anyone?
Thanks for having the contest! These are cool prizes!!
3 reasons to see the movie… Cowboys and Aliens and Olivia Wilde.
I would wear that wrist blaster to prom.
In lieu of these prizes, I’ll also accept a replica of Olivia Wilde. It doesn’t have to be made of metal.
This oughta do it