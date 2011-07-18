GammaSquad Giveaway: Cowboys And Aliens Swag (Plus a Clip)

UPDATE: Comment #5 (That’s you, essequemodeia) won.

Universal Pictures and Jon Favreau’s sci-fi/western mashup Cowboys & Aliens opens July 29th, so we’ve got a new clip and a prize pack to give away. The prize pack includes the Cowboys & Aliens graphic novel signed by the author, Scott Michael Rosenberg, along with a T-shirt and a metal replica of the wrist blaster Daniel Craig’s wearing in both pictures. Wrist blaster is not guaranteed to help you in the event of an alien invasion (oh, it’ll happen), but you could wear it to an airport and get tackled. So that’s something.

Here’s how to enter and the rules: