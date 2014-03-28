Genetic Engineering Just Made A Major Breakthrough

Scientists make breakthroughs large and small all the time. But some are more important than others, and this breakthrough in genetic engineering is pretty far up there.
Essentially, scientists built a synthetic eukaryotic chromosome, one of the building blocks of life, yanked out the original, and inserted it into a lifeform. Furthermore, that lifeform lived normally and passed that chromosome onto its offspring.
OK, so the lifeform in question was brewer’s yeast, but this is still a big deal. Eukaryotic chromosomes are found in plants and animals, and having working ones has a whole host of staggering implications.
Imagine, for a moment, that we had the ability to simply delete genetic disorders through genetic engineering. That instead of those diseases being an inevitable fate for our children, we could undergo therapy and guarantee those diseases were not passed on. Cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, sickle-cell anemia, Tay-Sachs… all gone as if they never existed.
We are a long, long way away from this being the day-to-day realty. That will take decades at the outside, as scientific teams have to prove it works on plants, then animals, and then, somehow, engage in human testing. It seems unlikely that human testing in particular won’t be fraught with serious ethical concerns. And it’s also just one implication of a move that has enormous ones in industries far beyond just medicine. It puts us closer to the most literal term “artificial life”, and will have enormous implications as we inch closer to this being a common technology.
But nonetheless, it’s a truly amazing achievement. And it’s a reminder that as a species we’re capable of incredible things.
Take note of this announcement. Jot it down in your journal if you keep one. Look back 20 years from now and marvel at the beginning of the new age. OR…look back and wish you had done something to stop it.
BUT NO !!!!!!! GMO !!!!!! NO !!!!!!
I like to ask the anti-GMO crowd about climate change denial and see them fulminate about how some people just can’t accept that some things are SCIENCE.
+1
Its only science when I agree with it! When its science that I disagree with its a conspiracy by Corporations/Political Activists/Jews/ or choose you’re own boogeyman.
Just to be clear, I fully understand the ethical issues surrounding genetic engineering, and yeah, we should be worried about what those assclowns at Monsanto would do with it. But I’m not worried about Monsanto because I think they’re evil, I’m worried about Monsanto because everything I’ve ever read indicates to me these guys are IDIOTS.
The idiots screaming about the NAKED lawsuit on facebook is unbearable.. “NAKED has formaldehyde in it yuck…Yeah it is naturally occurring in fruits and vegetables like apples/carrots and cucumbers. Just like Ammonia is naturally occurring in meat as it decomposes (you know stops living) and a more efficient way of our bodies to absorb nitrogen.
