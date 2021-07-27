Donald Trump on the promise that he would overhaul, if not destroy, the Republican Party. That meant being mean to the Bush Dynasty. He spent a good chunk of the primary debates gleefully mocking opponent Jeb Bush, and pretty much everyone in the family. That didn’t stop one of the family members — Jeb’s son George P. Bush — from spending months sucking up to the former president, hoping he’d endorse his run for Texas Attorney General. And on Monday, we learned he evidently didn’t suck up hard enough.

According to The Hill, Trump surprised the Bush scion by instead endorsing incumbent Ken Paxton? What did Paxton do to impress him, apart from not being related to Jeb Bush? Well, filing a fruitless lawsuit a few months back against the Supreme Court over 2020 election results probably didn’t hurt.

It wasn’t for lack of trying. George P. has spent months, even years openly kissing the Trump ring, despite how he treated his own father. He was the only Bush to publicly endorse him in 2016. He even made koozies embossing Trump’s line that he was “the only Bush that likes me.” As recent as last month he was bragging about meeting with the one-term president, touting how they were working “together to Keep America Great.”

The left’s out of control policies are eroding the fabric of our nation. It was great to see Pres. Trump today & discuss how we must come together as a party to restore America First Priorities. I appreciate his friendship & kind words as we work together to Keep America Great. pic.twitter.com/pEMuCUOCBi — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) July 12, 2021

But Trump is a fickle one, with admirers seeking his love, despite him being a failed blogger who lives in resorts with strangers. And now George P. will have an even more awkward time at family reunions than usual.

When the news broke, were people quick to rub it in? Boy, were they.

Donald Trump just endorsed incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over the GOP primary challenger, George P. Bush—who sold out his own family to kiss Trump’s ass. No hero in this tale, just a reminder that there’s no honor among thieves—and a deal with the devil can backfire. https://t.co/sRUg0qQpg4 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) July 27, 2021

George P. Bush sold out his own family in order to kiss Trump’s ass. Trump just endorsed George P. Bush’s primary opponent. Dumb fuck gets what he deserves. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 27, 2021

TONIGHT on the fun new game show the whole family can play, let's watch George P. Bush Jr win FABULOUS prizes on EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES! Behind door number one? PUBLIC HUMILIATION! Door 2: BROKEN DREAMS! Door 3: PATHETIC TRUMP SWAG! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 27, 2021

Mood pic.twitter.com/A2sKmn48iJ — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) July 27, 2021

When you disrespect your whole family and he still won’t fuck you… pic.twitter.com/K58HQRqqvP — Dr. Gozz (@DrGossamer) July 27, 2021

So, george p. bush really did all that boot-licking for nothing??? — Covie (@covie_93) July 27, 2021

Can I buy this at the campaign’s liquidation sale? pic.twitter.com/kjGRRrfzFF — Cheryl Price 💙 🇺🇸 (@cherylprice) July 27, 2021

But it’s fine. He’s still in the race, which means there’s a chance sans Trump, however slim. And if that fails, he’ll still have a gig: commissioner of the Texas General Land Office.

(Via The Hill)