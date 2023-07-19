George Santos may be a sitting United States representative, but he’s also out on bail. Back in May the serial fabulist was indicted on 13 charges, among them wire fraud and theft of public funds. He pled not guilty. Soon thereafter some mystery people, whose identities he’s keeping secret, put up the $500,000 bail to get him back on the street, albeit with restrictions, such as being allowed to move freely between New York and D.C. But that’s not good enough for him.

As per The Daily Beast, Santos has asked the judge that indicted him to loosen the law a bit. For one thing, he wants to do away with “unnecessary notifications” when he does travel. He also wants his to expand the areas he can travel to, namely a 30-mile radius around the nation’s capital.

Why does Santos feel he deserves such luxuries? So he can carry out the “usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in” D.C., among them “dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports.” He also noted the prosecutors are cool with this.

Santos has laid low compared to when he first gained national attention. Late last year and early this year, hardly a day went by without some leftfield, creative revelation of something he claimed or did, including lying about his mom dying in the September 11 attacks, being a college volleyball star, and helping produce one of Broadway’s biggest-ever fiascos. Recently he compared himself to Rosa Parks, so it’s not as though he’s seen the light.

(Via The Daily Beast)