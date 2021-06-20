Getty Image
George Takei Is Getting A Lot Of Love For A Father’s Day Post About Never Becoming A Dad

Father’s Day 2021 was a big make-up for Father’s Day 2020, when the nation was at the height of the pandemic, forcing many to call off an annual visit. But as always, it was a big deal on social media. There were the usual posts of appreciation for dads, and the requisite posts of younger photos of hot fathers. (There was also a Ryan Reynolds-crafted cocktail.) The love also extended to father figures, for people who may have never sired any offspring but whose roles in people’s lives have been nonetheless parent-like.

One of those people is George Takei. The Star Trek alum has been married for about as long as California has allowed same-sex marriage — he and his husband, Brad Altman, were the first gay couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood back in 2008 — but they’ve never had kids. And on the big holiday, Takei took to Twitter to lament that fact.

“One of my biggest regrets was never becoming a dad,” Takei wrote. “In my generation, coming of age in the 50s and 60s, it just wasn’t something very available to gay men, even those in couples. But I’m happy I could still be ‘Uncle George’ to so many.”

Takei received a lot of love for his post, with many pointing out that “Uncle Georges” are important, too.

Others wished him a happy Father’s Day.

And some shot their shot and tried to get adopted by the erstwhile Sulu.

So Happy Father’s Day to all, from George Takei to anyone else who’s been dad-esque.

