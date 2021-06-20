Father’s Day 2021 was a big make-up for Father’s Day 2020, when the nation was at the height of the pandemic, forcing many to call off an annual visit. But as always, it was a big deal on social media. There were the usual posts of appreciation for dads, and the requisite posts of younger photos of hot fathers. (There was also a Ryan Reynolds-crafted cocktail.) The love also extended to father figures, for people who may have never sired any offspring but whose roles in people’s lives have been nonetheless parent-like.

One of those people is George Takei. The Star Trek alum has been married for about as long as California has allowed same-sex marriage — he and his husband, Brad Altman, were the first gay couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood back in 2008 — but they’ve never had kids. And on the big holiday, Takei took to Twitter to lament that fact.

One of my biggest regrets was never becoming a dad. In my generation, coming of age in the 50s and 60s, it just wasn't something very available to gay men, even those in couples. But I'm happy I could still be "Uncle George" to so many. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 20, 2021

“One of my biggest regrets was never becoming a dad,” Takei wrote. “In my generation, coming of age in the 50s and 60s, it just wasn’t something very available to gay men, even those in couples. But I’m happy I could still be ‘Uncle George’ to so many.”

Takei received a lot of love for his post, with many pointing out that “Uncle Georges” are important, too.

Everyone needs an Uncle George too!!! https://t.co/cEA8dKtzcx — Good Trouble 💙 (@daisysellshouse) June 20, 2021

This is a very important paternal role <3 we love you uncle George!! Happy Father’s Day to the uncle we always wished was our dad <3 https://t.co/3JBRyh1xRf — Princess Pot (@hinatahikari) June 20, 2021

Uncles are extra dads! Happy Father’s Day Uncle George!♥️ https://t.co/3C4k1wNu5V — mira bai💖💜💙 (@mira_baii) June 20, 2021

My gay uncle meant so much more to me than my dad. So happy Father's day Uncle George. Know you do have an impact on a lot of people's lives! — Kibby the employed (@Kibure) June 20, 2021

Others wished him a happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to Uncle George and Uncle George only https://t.co/jDZ7l8b7bU — jade 🎈 (@rustillaloosr) June 20, 2021

I love you Uncle George. You filled my childhood with much joy on Star Trek, and now that I’m an adult, I teach my students about you. I teach them about your experiences in the American internment camps so that history doesn’t repeat itself. You are my hero on screen and off. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Go9YxmKJ4g — Amara ❤️ #Democracy🇺🇸🇹🇹🇻🇪 (@Amara_deMachado) June 20, 2021

This is my little girl Cali ❤️

Her Japanese name is Yua 🙏 She and her papa would love to call you uncle George 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/GtSFvykCE9 — DrewJames604酷龙 (@DrewJames604) June 20, 2021

Sir. I say this with all the love in my heart, you have helped so many. Any of us would be proud to be your kids. Thank You Uncle George. pic.twitter.com/lwTwMrXWR7 — Retr0Gamer1971 (@RetroGamer71) June 20, 2021

You are Uncle George to us all – and I thank you for that. 💕 — This is Farming (@Cbo55) June 20, 2021

And some shot their shot and tried to get adopted by the erstwhile Sulu.

I’m available for adoption, Uncle George. https://t.co/PKnILDBZsz — Zaphod Beeblebrox (@GarthDerby) June 20, 2021

So Happy Father’s Day to all, from George Takei to anyone else who’s been dad-esque.