George Takei Would Like For The 2014 Winter Olympics To Be Moved To Vancouver

Earlier today, my colleague Josh Kurp brought you the news that Stephen Fry had written a very poignant, thoughtful and emotional plea to Britain’s Prime Minister and members of the International Olympic Committee to impose “an absolute ban” on the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Calling it “simply essential,” Fry wrote that it would protect the rights of the LGBT athletes who will be traveling from around the world to compete in the winter games, while also sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country’s anti-LGBT laws will not be tolerated.
Fry’s proposed solution is to move the Winter Olympics elsewhere – “Utah, Lillyhammer, anywhere you like” – and now another openly gay actor has joined the cause to move the games. Star Trek’s George Takei, who is also quite the scribe in matters of gay rights, is now supporting a petition on change.org that has more than 59,000 signatures.
Russia “intends to enforce its laws against visiting LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender) athletes, trainers and fans, meaning anyone even so much as waving a rainbow flag (and I presume many men enthusiastically watching and dramatically commenting on figure skating) would be arrested, held for weeks and then deported,” he writes in a blog post last week.
“Given this position, the (International Olympic Committee) must do the right thing, protect its athletes and the fans, and move the 2014 Winter Olympics out of Russia.” (Via Yahoo! Sports)
Takei also addressed one of the major semantic issues involved in the idea of moving something as massive and expansive as the Olympics, and that’s finding a city or cities that have the proper facilities available at such short notice. After all, it’s not like moving your weekly kickball kegger from one backyard to another.
Instead of Russia, Takei recommended Vancouver as a repeat destination, as the facilities from the 2010 Winter Olympics are probably still in decent condition. Of course, you’d also have to take into account the travel arrangements of thousands of athletes, coaches, trainers and family members, not to mention all of the fans already planning to go cheer their countries on.
But I’m sure that airlines and hotels will accommodate all of the changes. They usually seem pretty reasonable.
Though I find both initiatives commendable and am fully in favor of relocating the Winter Games for the aforementioned reasons, logistically speaking, is there even any concrete chance of such a massive change of location occurring this close the event?
Considering it takes close to a decade for any city to prepare to be awarded the games and then complete the massive construction and infrastructure changes, I’m gonna go with a ‘no’ on this one.
Only way it’ll happen is if somebody already has the facilities, but the repairs might take too long.
I like the alternative proposed elsewhere: Ban Russian athletes from the Games. There is no harsher slap to the face.
It can be done surely, I mean it will take a lot of man power and money, but those laws are just despicable.
I would vote to move it or cancel it outright
I’m pretty anti-Russia and all, but Vancouver rioted and burned down their city last time they had the Olympics. Vancouver doesn’t deserve nice things.
Are you talking about the hockey riot that happened more than a year after the Olympics?
Nope, I’m talking about the riot that happened during the Winter Olympics, although that hockey riot you mentioned was actually within a year of the previous riot.
The Olympic “riot” was a pretty small event and it was mostly just windows getting smashed. That was in Feb 2010. The hockey riot was in June 2011.
You really haven’t proven my original point wrong, that’s still two riots within a two year period. I don’t remember anything of the sort in Calgary, Salt Lake City, or Nagano.
Can’t happen – the curling venue was turned into a swimming pool, and the speed skating venue is now a community centre and has sunk too much to be an official rink. Plus, I don’t want to have to ride the bus for two weeks.
Send them all to Innsbruck or Nagano.
George Takei is gay!?!?!?!
A boycott sucks for the athletes that have worked for the right to compete but seems like the only mildly reasonable solution considering the crazy task of getting the people and whatnot carted to canada.
Instead of some small meaningless gesture like this that will just screw the athletes why don’t they start a real initiative against discrimination? After these games make sure that no country that discriminates or openly condones discrimination and inhuman behavior towards it’s citizens is banned from participating and of course hosting any international competition. No more being allowed into international atheltic games, no more FIFA, no more Eurovision, no more Nobel prizes, no more International Film Festivals no nothing if you don’t behave like a civilized country. And if the citizens of these countries no matter if they are scientists,actors,athletes,architects ,singers or whatever want international recognition and a real carrer they would have to leave their countries. All their talent escaping would be a real message to countries like Russia or even bigger dicks like Saudi Arabia and so on
And this would be a great way to encourage countries who are slowly turning into discriminatory dicks like Israel to do better
Not that I don’t agree, but then you may as well enforce the same into every right wing leaning religious group and gathering of frothing nut jobs in every country ever.
I don’t understand why the Olympic committee didn’t get on this the moment Putin first proposed these new laws, the chances or cancelling or moving the whole event is way too far gone now, and not they’ll both feel that they’ve got away with it and get all the financial income that comes with such an event.
This planet sucks!
yikes, so many typos…
True every country has it’s share of dicks but I am talking about when this kind of discrimination is actually not just tolerated but outright supported by the country. Like the current laws in Russia. The laws in quite a few of the more primitive islamic countries and so on
I agree with his view that Russia can’t host the Olympics. The country is fundamentally unfit to host an event like this. Homophobia, racism and corruption are rampant. Politicians and the police are a big part of the problem. So it never should have been awarded to them in the first place, but unfortunately corruption is one of the cornerstones of the IOC as well.
Moving them to another city, of various cities is the only viable option. You can’t cancel them completely, cause that will only affect the athletes that worked really hard to get to the Olympics. I was talking to a friend of mine who’s in the Dutch national speed skating team yesterday. Only talking about a possible cancellation made her eyes well up with tears; the last 6 years of her life have been dedicated completely to compete for gold at the 2014 Olympics. Cancelling or boycotting the Olympics will affect them too much.
Much of the infrastructure in Vancouver should be intact. Use it. And if a venue was demolished or given another use, you can host that event somewhere else in the world.
Yeah that’s never going to work. You simply can’t prepare a city for such a massive event in an year. Just not possible. Not to mention the nightmare that will be the funding
Or the fact that you think that Russia won’t react to such an insult. All they need to do is mess with the gas supply of Europe(something which they have done before) and the Europe is fucked. Russia has way too much power. Nobody is going to pick a fight with them over something like this
I think you’re underestimating how important we, as Europeans, are to Russia. It works both ways; They’re providing around 30-35% of gas needed in the European Union, but the EU is responsible for 80% of their income from energy-export. They can shut down the supply, but they’ll be shutting down the Russian economy as well.
I do agree with the fact that it will be a logistical nightmare, that will be very hard to pull off. Maybe they can award different sporting events to different countries? That way you spread the number of people attending, and the infrastructure is already there. Bobsledding to Germany, hockey to the US/Canada, speed skating to Japan, etc; maybe it’s a dumb idea, but I feel that we, as reasonable, tolerant people, should start taking a serious stand. And as it’s 2013, it’s about f*cking time!
I think you are underestimating how little Putin cares about his people. Here in Europe our government have to walk a tight rope and be very careful about their decisions. Putin is for all intents and purposes a dictator . You don’t want to play a game of chicken with him. Especially over such a minor issue
And gas is just one of the many ways Putin can screw people. Nobody is stupid enough to challenge him publicly over something like this. The best they can hope for is a behind the scene deal that athletes won’t be touched as long as they don’t make a fuss and that if they do make a fuss they will be kicked out of the country instead of imprisoned
Yeah it is. But I think it’s maybe better if we start with well stopping selling tens of billions of dollars of weapons to brutal human regimes. And after this maybe we can get around to sports
lmao you guys need to get your heads out your ass about how pure europe and the west is. I don’t mean that as an insult, its just what needs to be done. Racism and corruption in europe and America… never. There is no frivolous war on terror. No racism and corruption in the police department, no patriot act no war dependant economy and so on and so on. Just because Russia is more open about how it operates than europe and the rest. Some forms of lobbying is the biggest fuck you to democracy there is. The only reason Russia is unfit to host the olympics is because it’s laws infringe starkly upon human rights. Other than that Sochi would be amazing. This european tight rope that governments allegedly walk where is it in the social policy crises in England, where is it in the prism-esque programs Germany was running.
Who said anything about being pure ? It’s about the difference in ruling styles. In the west politicians have to put up a front and at least to a degree pretend they take in acccount the opinion of society. Putin doesn’t need to do this. He does whatver he wants
Thought: Does it have to be in one location? Making the games a worldwide event would be a logistical nightmare, sure, but it seems easier than trying to refurbish older facilities.
Impossible. Athletes that can’t get funding have to pay their own way to the Olympics. Imagine having to buy 8 planes tickets to 8 different countries and having to leave right after a competition to make it to the next one. Even basketball players get a day off between playoff games. It would be a financial nightmare as well as a logistics one.
It’s too late at this point. The best bet is to ban Russian (county not athletes) as a future Olympics location and maybe the athletes from other countries could respectfully protest. Like wearing a rainbow band or pin or refusing to shake Putin’s hand.
Thanks for clarifying that.
At first I though Dan meant having to fly around the globe to participate in different events so I also was like “thats just impossible”. But then I thought he meant that each country would take a certain event or certain events. Most athletes only participate in one maximum two completely different styles of sport. So if Britain had ice hockey or something like that and Canada had ski stuff then it shouldn’t be a problem for athletes because they just go to their respective countries and thats it.
Yeah, that was my thought. But I think Brigadine has a point in that it’d still be really, really unfair to people who can afford Sochi but not Vancouver.
While it’s a nice thought and all, I don’t think most of the world (read:world governments) care how Russia treats its LGBT citizens. [en.wikipedia.org]