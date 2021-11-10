Geraldo Rivera is no stranger to the way things are done at Fox News, having been a part of their team—initially as a war correspondent—for the past 20 years. But ever since COVID-19 became the biggest headline, the 78-year-old has regularly found himself butting heads with several of his colleagues. On Tuesday night, he tweeted out a no-context message that many understood to be a clear shot at some of his fellow Fox News hosts, saying:

“Nothing is more contemptible than vaccinated commentators urging their unvaccinated followers to fight (and die) for their freedom. It’s like the punk-safe on the street-urging the guy in the ledge to jump.”

While his tweet elicited plenty of snarky replies, it almost seemed like a prelude an hour or so later, when he appeared on Hannity to discuss the backlash against Aaron Rodgers, who lied to the NFL about his vaccination status (and who, apropos of nothing, apparently has a huge dong). While Hannity and fellow Fox News personality Dan Bongino think Rodgers is being treated unfairly, Rivera says what Rodgers did was a total a**hole move, as Yahoo! Entertainment reported.

Though Rivera claimed that Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are one of his favorite couples (random), he went on to tear into the Green Bay Packer for being selfish, saying: “If I’m in your room with my grandchildren who are not vaccinated because they are too young and you lie about vaccine status and you sneeze on my grandchildren, that could be a crime. That is absolutely so selfish.”

Meanwhile, Hannity was complaining that while he believes in the science behind vaccines (and is reportedly vaccinated himself), he’s not necessarily a fan of vaccine mandates. Which is when Rivera really lost it, telling his colleague:

