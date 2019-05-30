Geraldo Rivera Is Getting Roasted For His Warning To Those Who Want To Impeach Trump

It seems like everyone had a different take on Robert Mueller’s press conference Wednesday, which saw the special prosecutor conclude his two-year investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. Democrats saw Muller saying “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said,” as a hint that there was smoke and Congress should look for the fire. Republicans, on the other hand, interpreted his statements to mean the probe had come up short in its findings.

At any rate, we can put Geraldo Rivera squarely in the latter camp, unsurprisingly, as the Fox News host and mustache aficionado spent most of the afternoon and evening rage-tweeting about the outcome. “Thanks for nothing, Bob,” he fumed in one tweet, going on to suggest Trump was “stalked” and “besieged by haters” in subsequent tweets.

