Getty Image

It seems like everyone had a different take on Robert Mueller’s press conference Wednesday, which saw the special prosecutor conclude his two-year investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. Democrats saw Muller saying “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said,” as a hint that there was smoke and Congress should look for the fire. Republicans, on the other hand, interpreted his statements to mean the probe had come up short in its findings.

At any rate, we can put Geraldo Rivera squarely in the latter camp, unsurprisingly, as the Fox News host and mustache aficionado spent most of the afternoon and evening rage-tweeting about the outcome. “Thanks for nothing, Bob,” he fumed in one tweet, going on to suggest Trump was “stalked” and “besieged by haters” in subsequent tweets.

"if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," said #RobertMueller. Thanks for nothing Bob. You are not saying there is "probable cause" a crime was committed, you're saying there is "possible" cause. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 29, 2019

Given the presumption of innocence-which @realDonaldTrump enjoys along with all the rest of us-the mere Possibility that he Attempted to commit a Possible crime is no way to run an #Impeachment. Get over it. He shouldn't have gotten angry, but then, he shouldn't have been stalked — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 29, 2019