German Eyes Finally Allowed to Witness Previously Unseen Shatner Shirtlessness (Also Nazis)

The original Star Trek television series didn’t have a huge amount of money to spend on things like make-up, costumes and sets, but the producers never let that stop them from squeezing out that week’s episode. Their frequent solution was to just dress the crew up in stock costumes, then set them loose on some Hollywood backlot for a couple days. The result was a series of episodes in which the Enterprise crew faced off against “aliens” that exactly (and improbably) resembled mobsters, Greek gods and yes, even Nazis.

“Patterns of Force” was the Nazi episode in question, and up until now the episode has been banned from the airwaves in Germany. Turns out they’re still a little touchy about, you know, that thing they did. I want to handle this delicately in case any Germans are reading, but it rhymes with “shmolocaust”. Anyways, all this recently changed when the episode finally premiered on German TV — and boy, what an episode it is. Hit the jump for a clip.

Can you imagine an entire country missing out on that classic for 40-years? Amazingly, even in 2011 the episode was not shown until after 10pm and with a warning about it’s content. Well here’s a warning about it’s content to any non-Germans thinking about watching it — both Kirk and Spock spend approximately half the episode shirtless, in handcuffs and covered in oil.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

