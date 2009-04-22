Get That Demon Liquor Up Out Of You!

A be-poloed lad at a Chargers-Colts tailgate has a bit of a problem holding his booze after taking a beer bong hit and goes headfirst into a nearby grill. But marvel at the way a drinking calamity brings out the frenzied best in rival fans, even if that means a cacophony of unhelpful commands. I especially like the suggestion that someone give up the Mandible Claw to induce vomiting. Bonus irony points for “Wrong Way” blasting in the background as the fail plays out.
That’s a big fucking beer bong.
It’s all fun and games until someone chokes on their own vomit.
If this were a Raiders game, they would drive to a hospital and dump him at the door.
How old is that kid? 14? fuckin’ light weight.
“It’s not that easy to wake up, man”
Truer words were never spoken.
I remember my first beer…
@illBill: this kid doesn’t.
If this were a Raiders game, they would have taken his wallet and thrown his body in a dumpster.
/ fixed
@Charlie Villanuevas Eyebrows
if that were a raiders game they would have just left him left him lying there in the parking lot, but only after stealing his watch and wallet
So is his ticket for sale?
Not gonna lie, that is a fucking huge beer bong. I’m guessing 5-6 beers. Still no excuse for being a complete dbag.
Just another Saturday night at my house.
Ok, correction:
If that were a Raiders game, they would have raped him, robbed him and thrown him in a port-a-potty.
That was amazing.
that’s santeria in the background though; “wrong way” must have been for the all-anal finale.
I always imagined that happening to this kid:
[www.youtube.com]
Aunt: “Wrong Way” is playing at the start of the clip.
you better leave that junk alone…and drink water.
That is one large bear bong.
“LET IT OUT!!”
Kyle Orton looks so young without his beard.
I know when I’m feeling sick and dizzy, nothing helps more than a stranger pounding on my back and screaming “LET IT OUT!”
he should probably stick to drinking cosmo’s
puss
RAWKSTAR.
16-year-olds sure can’t hold their liquor, pathetic
was he funneling fahking twisted tea?
His name is Brian McGee. He’s going to stay up listening to queen.
the Mandible Claw is most effective while wearing Mr. Socko.
“If you want him to live through the night, turn him on his side. Remember, I said IF you want him to live through the night. Heh Heh Heh!”
That black lady was about to start praying in tongues if he didn’t spit that shit out NOW in the name of JEEEEEESUS!!!
And thus, the young Jay Cutler found his life’s purpose
“GET ON YOUR KNEES!”
Dude, you’re supposed to put your FINGER down his throat!
“Frank The Wank! Frank the Wank! Frank the Wank!”
Imagine if someone had the decent idea to have the grill on instead of just having it be an impromptu metal object to smack his head against. We could have had grill marks, people. GRILL MARKS.
What a puss, I’ve beer bonged Captain Mo’s and coke, I may have blacked out for three hours, but I didn’t go to sleep!
This one time at the Cross, I did an octa-bong BY MY FUCKIN SELF, took fourteen shots of Captain, and STILL fucked your mom. Crusaders rule!
Wojdak is better than all of you.
You gotta love the brother in the background with the hoodie on. He kept his hands in his pockets the whole time. hahahahahahaha
So, what problem will this guy submit to Fantasy / Sex question? “I have a problem after a beer or two…and I love the Colts. How they gonna do?”
The only thing we bong at the cross is fahkin’ twisted teas baby! Leave it all on the field in ’09!
no way that dude’s 21
I thought it was called a funnel. I’m looking for the video of my buddies tossing their friend into a barrel of fire at a Bills game…stay tuned.
/true story.
If that were a Raiders game, the police would have shown up and shot him for resisting arrest