Get To Know Dakota Johnson Before You *Get To Know Her* In ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

That noise you heard this morning was the sound of millions of middle-aged women moaning all at once. Get used to it, because every time the Fifty Shades of Grey trailer plays on your TV or in a movie theater, the same thing’s going to happen. I’m not sure if director Sam Taylor-Johnson did a good job at picking the RIGHT Anastasia and Christian, because I haven’t read the books (for once, I’m OK saying that), but I must commend her on her choice of Dakota Johnson. The 24-year-old has been a favorite ever since a certain Fox sitcom, which was so little watched that I’m sure many people don’t realize Johnson was the star of it. So with the heat of Fifty Shades burning with the intensity of a hot flash, you should get to know Dakota Johnson, before you shame-watch her in some form or other.
1. She was Miss Golden Globe 2006.
2. She played Justin Timberlake’s lady friend in The Social Network.
3. …and Aaron Paul’s ex-girlfriend in Need for Speed.
4. …and Kevin’s replacement in the final episode of The Office.
5. …and undercover cop Fugazy in 21 Jump Street.
6. …and the young sex addict in The Five-Year Engagement.
7. But she’s probably best known around these parts as one-half of Ben and Kate, Fox’s sadly short-lived sitcom that aired for only 16 episodes in 2012-2013. It was really finding its groove, and then it got cancelled. Sigh. The cast has done well for themselves, though, with Nat Faxon snagging a starring role on FX’s Married while Echo Kellum can be heard on Rick & Morty.
8. Oh, who are we kidding: she’s Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s daughter, forever and ever amen.
“21 Jumpstreet remake”
Huh?
Don Johnson in a wig.
I want to photoshop stubble onto her in the banner pic just to make that clear.
That, or add in a pouting Philip Michael Thomas in the background :)
I feel like the jaw-line upside-down-ski-jump isn’t as pronounced, but the nose. OMG the nose.
I grew up watching Miami Vice. I … don’t know if I can think of her as sexy.
Put a white blazer and pastel colored t-shirt underneath lol.
I look forward to watching the screencaps of her being naked
agreed.
Am I the only “middle-aged woman” who just doesn’t give a shit about this? I can’t be the only one.
Let me correct myself: Am I the only “middle-aged woman” who doesn’t give a shit about this movie? Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, seems quite lovely.
I’d much rather see an article on Lucy Punch. Get on it Uproxx!
I image searched her after watching the Social Network. Nothing matched up to dat azzzzz
Dakota Johnson is the dictionary definition of Generic Blonde.
And to think, at one point in time her father was to.
I’m buying three stray cats on opening night, a new vibrator and two bottles of wine (one for me and one for the cats). No wait, that’s the opening night of Guardians of the Galaxy I’m thinking of.
Well she does have the “acting resume” of a soon to be porn star, which technically she now is.
I miss Ben and Kate so much.
now im sad about ben and kate all over again
She is adorable and was hilarious on ‘Ben & Kate,’ which is why it’s so troubling that she’s in 50 Shades. Sure, it’s work and she’ll make a fortune but still, ugh.
That scene in social network was enough to keep her on my radar forever
Bozackly
With my username and profile pic, I feel obligated to leave a comment on this article.
The only time I’ve ever really enjoyed getting dressed was during the mid to late ’80’s when I dressed like Ricardo Tubbs.
Speaking of Sonny Crockett, I watched Rico Tubbs get his ass whipped by Radar O’Reilly in a Wonder Women re-run.
Eh. That first pic… Kinda young to play “dueling FUPAs” with her mother.